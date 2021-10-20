Coronavirus News: FDA OKs mixing vaccines | Montgomery Co. preps for kids vaccine approval | Fairfax unveils schools testing plan | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Kljestan scores in 2nd straight game, LA Galaxy beat Dynamo

The Associated Press

October 20, 2021, 11:21 PM

HOUSTON (AP) — Sacha Kljestan and Kevin Cabral scored in the LA Galaxy’s 3-0 win over the Houston Dynamo on Wednesday night.

Los Angeles (13-11-6) has won two straight after getting a stoppage-time winner from Kljestan on Saturday. Houston (6-13-12) was eliminated from playoff contention Saturday.

Kljestan scored on a penalty kick in the 39th minute and a Zarek Valentin own goal gave the Galaxy a 2-0 lead at the break. Cabral scored two minutes after halftime on a breakaway.

Greg Vanney earned his 100th regular-season victory as an MLS coach.

