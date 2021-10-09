Coronavirus News: Financial help coming for Prince George's Co. renters | Big cats recover from COVID-19 | ‘America is hurting’ | Who's vaccinated in DMV? | Latest cases in DC region
Sports

Klimala scores in 25th, Red Bulls beat Inter Miami 1-0

The Associated Press

October 9, 2021, 9:17 PM

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Patryk Klimala scored in the 25th minute and the New York Red Bulls ran their unbeaten streak to six games, beating Inter Miami 1-0 on Saturday night.

Andrew Gutman intercepted a pass deep and had a perfect feed to Klimala alone in the box to help the Red Bulls (10-11-7) remain in the playoff race.

Carlos Coronel made one save for his 10th shutout.

Miami (9-14-5) has lost five in a row.

