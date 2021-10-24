Kikanovic, Earthquakes tie 1-1 with Whitecaps

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Benjamin Kikanovic scored for the second consecutive game and the San Jose Earthquakes tied 1-1…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Benjamin Kikanovic scored for the second consecutive game and the San Jose Earthquakes tied 1-1 with the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday night.

Cristian Espinoza played a long arcing clearance that, after a couple tie-ups left a player from each team on the ground, the 21-year-old Kikanovic ran upon about 30-yards out and then beat goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau with a low shot from near the penalty spot to tie the score in the 60th minute.

The Whitecaps have managed just one win in 14 all-time away matches against San Jose (9-12-10), a 3-2 victory in August 2018. Vancouver (11-9-11) has managed a point in each of its last two visits following a scoreless draw on Aug. 13.

Bruno Miguel Gaspar, a 28-year old in his first MLS season, scored his first career goal to give Vancouver a 1-0 lead in the 53rd minute.

Kikanovic, a rookie, scored his third career goal in a 4-0 win over Austin last Wednesday.

