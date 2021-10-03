Coronavirus News: US passes 700,000 deaths | ‘Every one of those deaths is unnecessary,' expert says | Merck reports pill cuts risk of serious illness | Latest cases in DC region
Kasperi Kapanen scores twice, Penguins beat Red Wings 5-1

The Associated Press

October 3, 2021, 10:00 PM

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kasperi Kapanen scored twice, Tristan Jarry made 25 saves and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Detroit Red Wings 5-1 on Sunday in an exhibition game.

Jeff Carter, Kris Letang and Danton Heinen also scored for Pittsburgh, which announced before the game that forward Jake Guentzel tested positive for COVID-19.

The team said on Twitter that Guentzel, who was replaced in the lineup by Dominik Simon, was “being monitored by the Penguins medical staff and will follow the protocols set forth by the National Hockey League.”

Pius Suter scored for the Red Wings. Alex Nedeljkovic allowed four goals on 23 shots in the first 35:15, and Victor Brattstrom made eights saves on nine shots in relief.

CANUCKS 3, JETS 2

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Bo Horvat and Tanner Pearson each had a goal and an assist to help Vancouver beat Winnipeg.

Nic Petan also scored for the Canucks. Jaroslav Halak stopped nine of 10 shots in the first two periods, and Michael DiPietro made seven saves on eight shots in the third.

Jeff Malott and Kristian Reichel each had a goal and an assist for Winnipeg. Mikhail Berdin made 30 saves.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Sports

