Kane likely out as Blackhawks try for 1st win of season

The Associated Press

October 24, 2021, 11:14 AM

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Blackhawks star Patrick Kane likely will miss Sunday night’s game against Detroit because of the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol.

The Blackhawks announced Sunday morning that forward Ryan Carpenter and defenseman Erik Gustafsson had been removed from COVID-19 protocol. But there was no word on Kane.

All three players missed practice Saturday after entering the protocol.

The announcement doesn’t necessarily mean that Kane or any of the players tested positive. They could have been deemed a close contact of someone who tested positive. General manager Stan Bowman said during training camp that the team was 100% vaccinated.

The struggling Blackhawks are off to a 0-4-1 start. Kane leads the team with four assists and five points.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

