Iga Swiatek rolls into 3rd round at Indian Wells

INDIAN WELLS, Calif (AP) — Iga Swiatek routed 25th-seeded Veronika Kudermetova 6-1, 6-0 on Sunday to reach the third round of the BNP Paribas Open.

Swiatek has dropped just five games in two matches during her first visit to the combined ATP and WTA tour event. She needed just 54 minutes to get by Kudermetova on the first anniversary of the Polish player winning the French Open.

Swiatek, seeded second, won 28 of her 33 service points, hit 19 winners and made just seven unforced errors.

“I was just feeling pretty confident,” she said. “But basically, I wanted to make a gift for my psychologist because usually when I lose there is some drama, so let’s just say she has the day off today.”

U.S. Open runner-up Leyla Fernandez played a night match.

On the men’s side, No. 5 seed Matteo Berrettini defeated Alejandro Tabilbo 6-5, 7-5 in his opening match. He’ll next face 31st-seeded Taylor Fritz, who beat Brandon Nakashima 6-3, 6-4 in an all-American match-up.

Berrettini, who owns two titles this year, won for the first time in his third appearance at Indian Wells.

“I love the conditions here, the place, it’s amazing,” he said. “I didn’t know Alejandro that well. He played three matches here so he was feeling confident. He believed that he could win and I felt it, so it was even tougher to beat him.”

No. 10 Jannik Sinner, who won the title in Sofia last week, beat John Millman 6-2, 6-2. No. 14 Gaels Monfils defeated Gianluca Mager 6-4, 6-2.

Kevin Anderson edged 17th-seeded Lorenzo Sonego 7-6 (7), 7-6 (3).

