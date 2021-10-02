Coronavirus News: US hits 700,000 COVID deaths | National Zoo cats ‘improving’ after COVID-19 | Montgomery Co. schools to allow religious exemption | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Sports » Ibrahimovic pulls out of…

Ibrahimovic pulls out of Sweden squad ahead of WC qualifiers

The Associated Press

October 2, 2021, 1:28 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

STOCKHOLM, Sweden (AP) — Zlatan Ibrahimovic withdrew from Sweden’s squad for its upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Kosovo and Greece, with the national team saying Saturday the veteran striker hasn’t fully recovered from a knee injury.

Ibrahimovic, who turns 40 on Sunday, was called up by Sweden this week with coach Janne Andersson saying “I hope and believe he can be there.”

However, Andersson said Saturday that the AC Milan striker “is not so far ahead in his rehabilitation that he can be part of” the squad.

“Sad for us but also sad for Zlatan as well,” Andersson said.

Ibrahimovic missed the European Championship with a knee injury and has played just once this season for Milan, in a 2-0 win over Lazio in Serie A on Sept. 12. He scored in that game.

Sweden is in second place in Group B of European qualifying, four points behind Spain with two games in hand.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Federal employees will pay nearly 4% more toward health premiums in 2022

All TSP funds — except G — post negative returns in September

Biden signs bill to avert partial government shutdown

Discipline for unvaccinated federal employees can start on Nov. 9, OPM says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up