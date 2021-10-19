Coronavirus News: Debate over Montgomery Co. vaccine mandate | DHS secretary tests positive | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Home » Sports » Hockey Hall of Famer…

Hockey Hall of Famer Mike Bossy diagnosed with lung cancer

The Associated Press

October 19, 2021, 9:46 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MONTREAL (AP) — Former New York Islanders winger Mike Bossy, who helped the team win four straight Stanley Cups, disclosed Monday that he’s been diagnosed with lung cancer.

Bossy, a Montreal native, revealed the news in a letter to TVA Sports, the French-language network where he works as a hockey analyst. He will take leave from his job while undergoing treatment.

“It is with a lot of sadness that I need to step away from your screens, for a necessary pause. During this break I’ll be receiving treatment for lung cancer. (The score is) 1-0 so far, but I haven’t said my last word,” Bossy wrote in French.

“I intend to fight with all the determination and fire you’ve seen me show on the ice.”

The 64-year-old Bossy had 573 goals and 1,126 points over 10 seasons with the Islanders, hoisting the Cup every year from 1980-83.

He was named the league’s top rookie in 1978, led the league in goals in 1978-79 and 1980-81, and was the league’s MVP in 1982.

Bossy was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1991.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Agencies about ready to flex their supply chain risk management muscles

Senate appropriators want to add $24 billion to defense budget in bill

Punishments start for troops who refuse vaccines

Senate Democrats unveil 2022 appropriations bills, back Biden's planned federal pay raise

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up