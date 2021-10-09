Hight tops Funny Car qualifying at Texas NHRA FallNationals

ENNIS, Texas (AP) — Robert Hight held onto the top spot in Funny Car qualifying Saturday at Texas Motorplex in…

ENNIS, Texas (AP) — Robert Hight held onto the top spot in Funny Car qualifying Saturday at Texas Motorplex in the Texas NHRA FallNationals.

Hight raced to his first No. 1 qualifier of the season and 70th overall with a 3.878-second run at 331.94 mph Friday in a Chevrolet Camaro.

“We’re pretty excited,” Hight said. “Having four qualifying runs is huge and we were low E.T. three of the four runs and that gives you a lot of confidence heading into Sunday. That was a great run to close the day and you’re going to see more of the same tomorrow. This is the Countdown and we’ve dug ourselves a hole. We’ve got to win from here on out if we want to have a chance to win a fourth championship.”

Brittany Force took the No. 1 spot in Top Fuel, Greg Anderson was the fastest in Pro Stock and Steve Johnson topped the Pro Stock Motorcycle field — all with runs Friday — in the fourth race in the Countdown to the Championship playoffs.

Force had a track-record run of 3.673 at 335.32. Points leader Anderson had his 10th No. 1 spot of the year with a 6.553 at 209.23. Johnson, the points leader, ran a 6.756 at 198.44 on a Suzuki.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.