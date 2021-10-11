Germany qualifies for 2022 World Cup with 4-0 win in Skopje

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — Germany booked its place at the 2022 World Cup with an error-strewn 4-0 win over…

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — Germany booked its place at the 2022 World Cup with an error-strewn 4-0 win over North Macedonia away on Monday.

Kai Havertz broke the deadlock in the 50th minute before Chelsea clubmate Timo Werner’s quickfire double helped Germany atone for its surprise 2-1 loss to North Macedonia in Duisburg in March – the only blip in an otherwise perfect qualifying campaign with seven wins from eight games in Europe Group J.

Jamal Musiala got the fourth goal for Hansi Flick’s team in the 83rd, set up by fellow substitute Karim Adeyemi.

Germany stretched its lead in the group to an unassailable eight points with two rounds of games remaining. Flick has overseen five wins since he took over from Joachim Löw after the summer’s European Championship.

Ionuţ Mitriță’s 26th-minute goal was enough for Romania to beat Armenia 1-0 in Bucharest.

Iceland defeated Liechtenstein 4-0 in the other group game.

Romania moved to second in the group on 13 points, one ahead of North Macedonia and Armenia on 12. Iceland has eight points and Liechtenstein one from a draw with Armenia in September.

