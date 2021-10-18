Coronavirus News: J&J vaccine requires booster | Lawsuits over unproven COVID treatment | COVID-safe Halloween tips
Home » Sports » Gauld, Teibert score, Whitecaps…

Gauld, Teibert score, Whitecaps beat Real Salt Lake 2-1

The Associated Press

October 18, 2021, 12:29 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Ryan Gauld and Russell Teibert scored in the first half and the Vancouver Whitecaps beat Sporting Kansas City 2-1 on Sunday night to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Eighth-place Vancouver (10-9-10) remained a point outside of a Western Conference postseason berth with five games left. Second-place Sporting (15-7-7) would have clinched a playoff spot with a victory or a tie.

Gauld scored on a hard shot in the 23rd minute, and Teibert made it 2-0 in the 37th with a long left-footer. Brian White assisted on both goals.

Johnny Russell scored for Kansas City in the 43rd to extend his goals streak to six.

Maxime Crepeau made two saves to help Vancouver improve to 6-0-1 at B.C. Place.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Army delays $22B augmented reality goggle program

ATF under congressional fire for misclassifying jobs, improperly paying out law enforcement benefits

Defense Innovation Unit solves a common problem with cloud services

CDO Council sees administration’s equity goals increase demand for data

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up