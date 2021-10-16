Coronavirus News: Manassas school reopens in-person classes next week | DC sets rent relief application deadline | FDA endorses booster for J&J vaccine | Latest cases in DC region | Local vaccination numbers
Fragapane’s goal give Minnesota United 1-0 win over Austin

The Associated Press

October 16, 2021, 11:16 PM

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Franco Fragapane scored an early goal in Minnesota United’s 1-0 victory over expansion Austin on Saturday night.

Minnesota (11-10-8) entered having lost four of its last seven matches, including two of the last three. Austin (7-18-4) stopped a two-match home winning streak.

Fragapane’s right-footed shot from close range hit the bottom right corner of the net in the 16th minute. Another Fragapane attempt sailed over the crossbar with two minutes left in the second half.

Tomás Pochettino’s shot missed in the 86th minute following a corner kick for Austin (7-18-4). Julio Cascante and Sebastián Driussi each had a header attempt in stoppage time.

