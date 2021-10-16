FBC Glance

All Times EDT American Athletic Conference Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Cincinnati 2 0…

Listen now to WTOP News

All Times EDT

American Athletic Conference

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Cincinnati 2 0 108 24 6 0 261 82 SMU 2 0 72 41 6 0 244 133 Houston 3 0 113 52 5 1 223 97 Tulsa 2 1 77 105 3 4 178 227 East Carolina 1 1 68 49 3 3 177 168 Temple 1 1 37 83 3 3 140 203 Memphis 1 2 95 86 4 3 251 213 UCF 1 2 71 106 3 3 205 193 Navy 1 3 95 124 1 5 105 196 South Florida 0 2 48 73 1 5 133 212 Tulane 0 2 51 92 1 5 197 241

___

Thursday’s Games

Memphis 35, Navy 17

Saturday’s Games

Tulsa 32, South Florida 31

Cincinnati 56, UCF 21

Thursday, Oct. 21

Tulane at SMU, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 22

Memphis at UCF, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 23

Cincinnati at Navy, Noon

East Carolina at Houston, 4 p.m.

Temple at South Florida, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Atlantic

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Wake Forest 4 0 149 102 6 0 232 128 NC State 1 0 27 21 4 1 161 79 Clemson 3 1 71 62 4 2 123 75 Florida St. 2 2 105 121 2 4 160 182 Louisville 1 2 98 94 3 3 194 175 Boston College 0 1 13 19 4 1 178 84 Syracuse 0 3 81 90 3 4 203 161

Coastal

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Pittsburgh 1 0 52 21 4 1 262 113 Virginia Tech 1 0 17 10 3 2 123 93 Virginia 3 2 168 157 5 2 253 171 Georgia Tech 2 2 105 115 3 3 171 154 North Carolina 2 3 154 143 3 3 213 160 Duke 0 3 34 117 3 4 189 221 Miami 0 1 28 30 2 3 152 135

___

Friday’s Games

Clemson 17, Syracuse 14

Saturday’s Games

Virginia 48, Duke 0

Miami at North Carolina, 3:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Virginia Tech, 3:30 p.m.

NC State at Boston College, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 23

Umass at Florida St., Noon

Wake Forest at Army, Noon

Syracuse at Virginia Tech, 12:30 p.m.

Clemson at Pittsburgh, 3:30 p.m.

Boston College at Louisville, 4 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Virginia, 7:30 p.m.

NC State at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Big 12 Conference

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Oklahoma 3 0 108 92 6 0 247 143 Oklahoma St. 3 0 87 58 6 0 159 117 Baylor 3 1 135 80 5 1 230 107 Iowa St. 1 1 88 38 3 2 169 78 TCU 1 1 79 63 3 2 192 140 Texas 2 2 174 149 4 3 291 207 Texas Tech 1 2 89 142 4 2 209 206 Kansas St. 0 2 51 68 3 2 144 115 West Virginia 0 3 53 84 2 4 170 135 Kansas 0 2 14 104 1 4 86 219

___

Saturday’s Games

Oklahoma St. 32, Texas 24

BYU at Baylor, 3:30 p.m.

Texas Tech at Kansas, 4 p.m.

Iowa St. at Kansas St., 7:30 p.m.

TCU at Oklahoma, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 23

Oklahoma at Kansas, TBA

Kansas St. at Texas Tech, TBA

Oklahoma St. at Iowa St., TBA

West Virginia at TCU, TBA

Big Sky Conference

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA E. Washington 4 0 218 87 7 0 378 190 Montana St. 4 0 128 38 6 1 241 74 Sacramento St. 2 0 64 41 3 2 129 124 UC Davis 2 1 61 61 5 1 193 112 Montana 1 1 67 41 4 1 153 69 N. Arizona 1 1 58 34 2 3 102 129 Idaho 1 2 83 133 2 4 165 231 N. Colorado 1 2 41 113 2 4 103 178 Portland St. 1 2 72 85 2 4 152 185 Weber St. 1 2 59 37 2 4 141 117 Idaho St. 1 2 65 88 1 4 89 172 Cal Poly 0 3 21 122 1 5 73 250 S. Utah 0 3 54 111 1 5 122 230

___

Friday’s Games

Montana St. 13, Weber St. 7

Saturday’s Games

E. Washington 71, Idaho 21

Sacramento St. at Montana, 3 p.m.

S. Utah at N. Arizona, 4 p.m.

Idaho St. at Portland St., 5:05 p.m.

N. Colorado at UC Davis, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 23

Idaho St. at Montana St., 3 p.m.

Weber St. at E. Washington, 4 p.m.

Montana at Idaho, 7:30 p.m.

N. Colorado at S. Utah, 8 p.m.

UC Davis at Cal Poly, 8:05 p.m.

N. Arizona at Sacramento St., 9 p.m.

Big South Conference

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Kennesaw St. 1 0 34 15 4 1 148 101 NC A&T 2 0 79 48 3 2 151 136 Monmouth (NJ) 3 0 129 48 4 3 213 197 Campbell 2 1 107 93 3 3 209 165 Robert Morris 1 1 45 65 2 2 67 126 Hampton 0 1 15 34 2 3 156 188 Gardner-Webb 0 2 45 96 2 4 188 198 Charleston Southern 0 2 38 72 1 3 104 124 North Alabama 0 2 65 86 0 6 131 213

___

Saturday’s Games

Monmouth (NJ) 34, Campbell 17

NC A&T at Kennesaw St., 5 p.m.

Hampton at Charleston Southern, 6 p.m.

Robert Morris at North Alabama, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 23

Robert Morris at Gardner-Webb, 1:30 p.m.

NC A&T at Hampton, 2 p.m.

Charleston Southern at North Alabama, 3 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at Campbell, 4 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Michigan 3 0 90 59 6 0 231 93 Michigan St. 4 0 112 69 7 0 240 131 Ohio St. 3 0 163 61 5 1 291 123 Penn St. 2 1 60 33 5 1 170 83 Maryland 1 2 51 134 4 2 180 174 Rutgers 0 4 46 124 3 4 169 158 Indiana 0 3 21 78 2 4 134 161

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Iowa 3 0 108 40 6 0 189 78 Minnesota 2 1 81 81 4 2 152 121 Purdue 1 1 26 29 3 2 118 77 Northwestern 1 2 49 101 3 3 131 143 Wisconsin 1 2 51 54 2 3 98 102 Illinois 1 3 56 79 2 5 124 172 Nebraska 1 4 150 122 3 5 246 155

___

Saturday’s Games

Michigan St. 20, Indiana 15

Northwestern 21, Rutgers 7

Minnesota 30, Nebraska 23

Purdue at Iowa, 3:30 p.m.

Army at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 23

Northwestern at Michigan, Noon

Illinois at Penn St., Noon

Wisconsin at Purdue, 3 p.m.

Maryland at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.

Ohio St. at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

Colonial Athletic Association

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Rhode Island 3 0 65 49 5 0 155 94 Villanova 2 0 62 54 4 1 181 98 James Madison 3 1 124 59 5 1 229 93 William & Mary 2 1 81 82 4 2 132 135 Delaware 2 1 69 61 3 2 109 116 Elon 2 1 84 64 3 3 140 155 New Hampshire 2 1 74 58 3 3 121 186 Towson 1 1 35 40 2 3 94 123 Maine 1 3 81 138 2 4 126 205 Richmond 0 3 37 73 2 4 116 111 Stony Brook 0 3 55 75 1 5 100 157 Albany (NY) 0 3 53 67 0 5 83 157

___

Saturday’s Games

Maine 27, William & Mary 16

Dartmouth 38, New Hampshire 21

James Madison 19, Richmond 3

Villanova at Albany (NY), 3:30 p.m.

Delaware at Stony Brook, 3:30 p.m.

Rhode Island at Towson, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 23

Maine at Albany (NY), 1 p.m.

New Hampshire at Elon, 1 p.m.

James Madison at Delaware, 3 p.m.

Richmond at Stony Brook, 3:30 p.m.

Towson at William & Mary, 3:30 p.m.

Rhode Island at Villanova, 3:30 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Charlotte 2 0 87 72 4 2 179 154 Marshall 2 1 97 68 4 3 258 158 FAU 1 1 72 52 3 3 176 138 Middle Tennessee 1 2 86 97 2 4 163 188 W. Kentucky 0 1 46 52 1 4 202 192 FIU 0 2 54 103 1 5 167 221 Old Dominion 0 2 34 48 1 5 142 177

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA UTSA 2 0 79 59 6 0 225 134 UTEP 2 0 54 34 5 1 155 132 UAB 2 0 71 20 4 2 149 133 Louisiana Tech 1 0 24 17 2 3 167 167 Rice 1 0 24 19 2 3 96 193 North Texas 0 3 44 113 1 5 135 210 Southern Miss. 0 2 32 50 1 5 99 165

___

Friday’s Games

Marshall 49, North Texas 21

Saturday’s Games

W. Kentucky at Old Dominion, 3:30 p.m.

UAB at Southern Miss., 3:30 p.m.

Rice at UTSA, 6 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at UTEP, 9 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 21

FAU at Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 22

Middle Tennessee at Uconn, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 23

Rice at UAB, 3:30 p.m.

Liberty at North Texas, 4 p.m.

UTSA at Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m.

W. Kentucky at FIU, 7 p.m.

Ivy League

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Dartmouth 2 0 55 24 5 0 162 66 Harvard 2 0 73 27 5 0 185 52 Princeton 2 0 80 49 5 0 206 77 Columbia 1 1 30 38 4 1 124 96 Yale 1 1 40 41 2 3 106 82 Penn 0 2 21 54 2 3 85 84 Brown 0 2 59 105 1 4 143 196 Cornell 0 2 27 47 1 4 92 119

___

Friday’s Games

Cornell 34, Colgate 20

Saturday’s Games

Uconn 21, Yale 15

Princeton 56, Brown 42

Harvard 30, Lafayette 3

Dartmouth 38, New Hampshire 21

Columbia 23, Penn 14

Friday, Oct. 22

Columbia at Dartmouth, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 23

Penn at Yale, Noon

Brown at Cornell, 1 p.m.

Harvard at Princeton, 1 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Kent St. 2 0 75 58 3 3 168 176 Miami (Ohio) 2 1 74 51 3 4 166 161 Buffalo 1 2 82 98 3 4 214 195 Akron 1 2 73 88 2 5 149 266 Ohio 1 2 87 74 1 6 142 215 Bowling Green 0 2 40 62 2 4 106 142

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA N. Illinois 2 0 49 40 4 2 165 188 Ball St. 2 1 95 73 4 3 179 199 W. Michigan 1 1 44 62 4 2 153 153 Cent. Michigan 1 1 47 55 3 3 168 165 Toledo 1 1 42 34 3 3 171 105 E. Michigan 1 2 64 77 4 3 207 175

___

Saturday’s Games

Buffalo 27, Ohio 26

Ball St. 38, E. Michigan 31

Miami (Ohio) 34, Akron 21

Bowling Green at N. Illinois, 3:30 p.m.

Toledo at Cent. Michigan, 3:30 p.m.

Kent St. at W. Michigan, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 23

E. Michigan at Bowling Green, Noon

N. Illinois at Cent. Michigan, Noon

Kent St. at Ohio, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Akron, 3:30 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) at Ball St., 3:30 p.m.

W. Michigan at Toledo, 3:30 p.m.

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Howard 1 0 27 0 2 4 111 187 Norfolk St. 0 0 0 0 4 2 206 190 Delaware St. 0 0 0 0 3 3 151 162 NC Central 0 0 0 0 2 4 99 152 SC State 0 0 0 0 1 4 128 199 Morgan St. 0 1 0 27 0 5 41 175

___

Saturday’s Games

Norfolk St. 42, Va. Lynchburg 14

Morgan St. at SC State, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 23

Norfolk St. at Howard, 1 p.m.

NC Central at Morgan St., 1 p.m.

SC State at Delaware St., 2 p.m.

Missouri Valley Conference

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA N. Dakota St. 3 0 70 30 6 0 197 43 S. Illinois 3 0 108 88 5 1 233 143 S. Dakota St. 2 1 126 59 5 1 275 96 South Dakota 2 1 81 54 4 2 177 92 Missouri St. 2 1 105 84 3 2 164 141 N. Iowa 1 1 54 41 3 2 142 76 Indiana St. 1 2 47 109 3 3 102 175 Youngstown St. 1 2 83 105 2 3 141 188 W. Illinois 1 3 112 144 1 6 196 279 North Dakota 0 2 23 36 2 3 120 98 Illinois St. 0 3 37 96 2 4 117 155

___

Saturday’s Games

S. Dakota St. 41, W. Illinois 17

North Dakota at S. Illinois, 3 p.m.

N. Dakota St. 20, Illinois St. 0

Indiana St. at Missouri St., 3 p.m.

South Dakota at N. Iowa, 5 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 23

Youngstown St. at Indiana St., 1 p.m.

Illinois St. at South Dakota, 2 p.m.

W. Illinois at North Dakota, 3 p.m.

N. Iowa at S. Dakota St., 3 p.m.

Missouri St. at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA San Diego St. 2 0 50 20 6 0 197 96 Nevada 1 0 41 31 4 1 184 124 Fresno St. 1 1 62 57 4 2 234 135 Hawaii 1 1 40 41 3 3 167 186 San Jose St. 1 2 44 64 3 4 136 162 UNLV 0 1 30 38 0 5 93 182

Mountain

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Colorado St. 1 0 32 14 2 3 112 110 Air Force 2 1 107 73 5 1 196 97 Utah St. 1 1 52 72 3 2 146 153 Boise St. 1 1 58 44 3 3 189 131 Wyoming 0 1 14 24 4 1 152 117 New Mexico 0 2 17 69 2 4 91 165

___

Friday’s Games

San Diego St. 19, San Jose St. 13

Saturday’s Games

Fresno St. at Wyoming, 3:30 p.m.

Colorado St. at New Mexico, 7 p.m.

Utah St. at UNLV, 7 p.m.

Air Force at Boise St., 9 p.m.

Hawaii at Nevada, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 21

San Jose St. at UNLV, 11 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 22

Colorado St. at Utah St., 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 23

New Mexico at Wyoming, 3:30 p.m.

Nevada at Fresno St., 7 p.m.

San Diego St. at Air Force, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 24

New Mexico St. at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

Northeast Conference

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Duquesne 2 0 76 48 4 1 163 126 Bryant 2 1 69 62 4 3 174 188 Sacred Heart 2 1 53 44 4 3 115 114 St. Francis (Pa.) 2 1 111 52 3 4 179 156 CCSU 1 1 38 46 1 5 89 221 Merrimack 1 2 67 62 4 3 230 147 LIU Brooklyn 0 2 15 98 0 5 32 254 Wagner 0 2 43 60 0 6 91 259

___

Saturday’s Games

Merrimack 43, LIU Brooklyn 5

Bryant 18, St. Francis (Pa.) 17

Sacred Heart 27, CCSU 17

Saturday, Oct. 23

LIU Brooklyn at CCSU, Noon

Bryant at Wagner, Noon

Duquesne at Sacred Heart, Noon

Ohio Valley Conference

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA UT Martin 1 0 48 24 4 1 171 151 SE Missouri 2 1 94 56 2 4 157 214 Murray St. 1 1 46 54 2 3 98 123 Tennessee St. 1 1 38 69 2 3 105 130 Tennessee Tech 1 1 42 45 2 4 83 195 E. Illinois 1 1 34 36 1 5 89 156 Austin Peay 0 2 36 54 2 4 169 198

___

Saturday’s Games

Murray St. at SE Missouri, 3 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Tennessee St., 3 p.m.

UT Martin at E. Illinois, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 23

Va. Lynchburg at Tennessee Tech, 2:30 p.m.

SE Missouri at UT Martin, 3 p.m.

Tennessee St. at E. Illinois, 3 p.m.

Austin Peay at Murray St., 3 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

North

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Oregon 2 1 89 67 5 1 203 126 Oregon St. 2 1 96 82 4 2 204 139 Stanford 2 2 107 115 3 3 155 162 Washington St. 2 2 79 99 3 3 146 149 Washington 1 1 55 51 2 3 124 98 California 0 3 47 76 1 5 138 162

South

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Arizona St. 3 0 105 46 5 1 198 97 Utah 2 0 66 39 3 2 154 115 UCLA 2 1 92 82 4 2 211 159 Southern Cal 2 3 163 157 3 3 193 164 Colorado 0 2 27 72 1 4 69 119 Arizona 0 2 35 75 0 5 84 158

___

Friday’s Games

Oregon 24, California 17

Saturday’s Games

Arizona at Colorado, 3:30 p.m.

Stanford at Washington St., 7:30 p.m.

UCLA at Washington, 8:30 p.m.

Arizona St. at Utah, 10 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 22

Washington at Arizona, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 23

Oregon at UCLA, 3:30 p.m.

Colorado at California, 3:30 p.m.

BYU at Washington St., 3:30 p.m.

Utah at Oregon St., 7:30 p.m.

Southern Cal at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.

Patriot League

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Holy Cross 1 0 48 14 4 2 185 147 Fordham 2 0 108 62 4 3 239 206 Colgate 2 0 58 24 2 5 98 191 Lafayette 1 1 68 42 2 5 125 164 Georgetown 0 2 35 76 1 4 88 169 Bucknell 0 2 21 93 1 5 51 209 Lehigh 0 1 3 30 0 6 9 194

___

Friday’s Games

Cornell 34, Colgate 20

Saturday’s Games

Fordham 66, Bucknell 21

Harvard 30, Lafayette 3

Holy Cross 48, Georgetown 14

Saturday, Oct. 23

Lehigh at Fordham, 1 p.m.

Georgetown at Bucknell, 1 p.m.

Colgate vs. Holy Cross at Worcester, Mass., 5 p.m.

Pioneer League

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Davidson 2 0 63 44 3 1 115 115 Marist 3 0 81 44 3 2 112 115 Morehead St. 2 0 83 68 3 2 190 204 St. Thomas (Minn.) 3 1 118 47 4 2 133 100 San Diego 2 1 95 73 2 4 129 206 Dayton 2 2 146 118 3 3 166 183 Drake 1 2 37 55 2 4 89 141 Valparaiso 1 2 61 68 1 5 89 188 Presbyterian 0 2 73 101 2 3 225 219 Butler 0 3 24 94 2 4 157 191 Stetson 0 3 38 107 2 4 141 200

___

Saturday’s Games

Marist 20, Dayton 17

St. Thomas (Minn.) 38, Stetson 7

Butler at Morehead St., 3 p.m.

Drake at San Diego, 5 p.m.

Presbyterian at Davidson, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 23

Morehead St. at Marist, Noon

Dayton at Valparaiso, 1 p.m.

Stetson at Drake, 1 p.m.

San Diego at Presbyterian, 1 p.m.

Davidson at Butler, 1 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Georgia 4 0 173 23 6 0 239 33 Kentucky 4 0 113 72 6 0 186 105 Tennessee 2 1 121 82 4 2 249 129 Florida 2 3 164 114 4 3 241 148 South Carolina 0 3 43 101 3 3 132 132 Missouri 0 3 66 132 3 4 241 260 Vanderbilt 0 2 0 104 2 4 80 217

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Alabama 2 1 111 91 5 1 266 132 Auburn 2 1 72 76 5 2 248 138 Mississippi 1 1 73 93 4 1 231 155 Texas A&M 2 2 108 98 5 2 193 115 Mississippi St. 1 1 51 50 3 2 139 125 LSU 2 2 117 133 4 3 227 199 Arkansas 1 3 94 137 4 3 217 185

___

Saturday’s Games

Auburn 38, Arkansas 23

Texas A&M 35, Missouri 14

LSU 49, Florida 42

Kentucky at Georgia, 3:30 p.m.

Vanderbilt at South Carolina, 4 p.m.

Alabama at Mississippi St., 7 p.m.

Mississippi at Tennessee, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 23

Ark.-Pine Bluff vs. Arkansas at Little Rock, Ark., Noon

LSU at Mississippi, 3:30 p.m.

Mississippi St. at Vanderbilt, 4 p.m.

Tennessee at Alabama, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Texas A&M, 7:30 p.m.

Southern Conference

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Mercer 3 0 103 69 4 1 186 117 ETSU 3 1 146 111 6 1 252 134 VMI 2 1 92 92 4 2 178 197 Chattanooga 2 1 100 70 3 3 163 128 Furman 1 1 45 44 3 2 107 107 Samford 2 2 159 161 3 3 238 208 The Citadel 1 1 56 72 2 3 136 175 Wofford 0 4 88 127 1 5 122 180 W. Carolina 0 3 78 121 0 6 140 280

___

Saturday’s Games

Samford 27, Wofford 24

Chattanooga 21, ETSU 16

VMI at Mercer, 4 p.m.

The Citadel at Furman, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 23

Chattanooga at Samford, 1 p.m.

ETSU at Furman, 2 p.m.

W. Carolina at The Citadel, 2 p.m.

Wofford at Mercer, 6 p.m.

Southland Conference

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Incarnate Word 3 0 107 48 5 1 230 135 SE Louisiana 2 0 96 83 4 1 243 166 Northwestern St. 1 1 48 55 1 4 82 147 Nicholls 1 2 117 113 2 4 189 196 McNeese St. 0 2 35 69 1 4 109 169 Houston Baptist 0 2 34 69 0 5 91 178

___

Saturday’s Games

Incarnate Word 38, Nicholls 21

McNeese St. at Northwestern St., 4 p.m.

Houston Baptist at SE Louisiana, 5 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 23

Incarnate Word at McNeese St., 1 p.m.

SE Louisiana at Northwestern St., 4 p.m.

Nicholls at Houston Baptist, 7 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Jackson St. 2 0 68 21 4 1 137 66 Florida A&M 2 1 69 38 4 2 150 90 Alabama St. 2 1 73 67 3 2 87 142 MVSU 1 1 45 52 2 3 75 161 Alabama A&M 1 3 104 160 3 3 191 236 Bethune-Cookman 0 4 94 123 0 7 171 266

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Prairie View 4 0 126 73 5 1 172 140 Alcorn St. 2 0 63 58 3 2 111 119 Southern U. 1 1 69 60 2 3 137 170 Texas Southern 1 1 52 71 2 3 162 185 Grambling St. 1 2 67 76 2 4 83 168 Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 3 70 101 1 4 127 162

___

Saturday’s Games

Prairie View 35, Bethune-Cookman 29

Florida A&M 35, Alabama A&M 31

Texas Southern vs. Grambling St., t at Grambling, La., 3 p.m.

Southern U. at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 3 p.m.

Alabama St. at Jackson St., 3 p.m.

Alcorn St. at MVSU, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 23

Ark.-Pine Bluff vs. Arkansas at Little Rock, Ark., Noon

Bethune-Cookman at Jackson St., 2 p.m.

Florida A&M at MVSU, 4 p.m.

Prairie View at Southern U., 7 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Texas Southern, 8 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Coastal Carolina 2 0 111 26 6 0 293 90 Appalachian St. 1 1 58 57 4 2 189 141 Troy 1 1 43 53 3 3 146 109 Georgia St. 1 1 71 66 2 4 142 211 Georgia Southern 1 3 117 129 2 5 163 237

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Louisiana-Lafayette 3 0 89 51 5 1 183 127 Texas State 1 0 33 31 2 3 131 178 South Alabama 1 2 90 67 4 2 171 114 Louisiana-Monroe 1 2 56 130 2 3 78 182 Arkansas St. 0 2 53 111 1 5 180 280

___

Tuesday’s Games

Louisiana-Lafayette 41, Appalachian St. 13

Thursday’s Games

South Alabama 41, Georgia Southern 14

Saturday’s Games

Troy at Texas State, 3 p.m.

Liberty at Louisiana-Monroe, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 20

Coastal Carolina at Appalachian St., 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 21

Louisiana-Lafayette at Arkansas St., 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 23

Texas State at Georgia St., 2 p.m.

South Alabama at Louisiana-Monroe, 7 p.m.

Western Athletic Conference

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Sam Houston St. 3 0 107 62 5 0 201 92 E. Kentucky 2 0 50 18 4 2 140 126 Jacksonville St. 1 0 28 24 3 3 112 161 Cent. Arkansas 1 1 77 66 2 3 177 172 Abilene Christian 1 2 92 72 3 3 197 144 Stephen F. Austin 1 2 64 59 3 3 205 113 Lamar 0 2 7 97 2 3 71 164 Tarleton St. 0 2 13 40 2 3 142 108 Dixie St. 0 0 0 0 0 5 58 206

___

Saturday’s Games

Lamar at Abilene Christian, 4 p.m.

E. Kentucky at Cent. Arkansas, 5 p.m.

Tarleton St. at Dixie St., 9 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 23

Jacksonville St. at Sam Houston St., 3 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Lamar, 7 p.m.

Midwestern St. at Tarleton St., 7 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Dixie St., 9 p.m.

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS

W L PF PA Army 4 1 172 104 Umass 1 5 100 249 BYU 5 1 163 123 Liberty 5 1 212 86 Notre Dame 5 1 186 146 New Mexico St. 1 6 161 260 Uconn 1 7 133 280

___

Saturday’s Games

Uconn 21, Yale 15

BYU at Baylor, 3:30 p.m.

Liberty at Louisiana-Monroe, 7 p.m.

Army at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 22

Middle Tennessee at Uconn, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 23

Wake Forest at Army, Noon

Umass at Florida St., Noon

BYU at Washington St., 3:30 p.m.

Liberty at North Texas, 4 p.m.

Southern Cal at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 24

New Mexico St. at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.