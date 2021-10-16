Coronavirus News: Manassas school reopens in-person classes next week | DC sets rent relief application deadline | FDA endorses booster for J&J vaccine | Latest cases in DC region | Local vaccination numbers
Home » Sports » FBC Glance

FBC Glance

The Associated Press

October 16, 2021, 6:00 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times EDT

American Athletic Conference

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Cincinnati 2 0 108 24 6 0 261 82
SMU 2 0 72 41 6 0 244 133
Houston 3 0 113 52 5 1 223 97
Tulsa 2 1 77 105 3 4 178 227
East Carolina 1 1 68 49 3 3 177 168
Temple 1 1 37 83 3 3 140 203
Memphis 1 2 95 86 4 3 251 213
UCF 1 2 71 106 3 3 205 193
Navy 1 3 95 124 1 5 105 196
South Florida 0 2 48 73 1 5 133 212
Tulane 0 2 51 92 1 5 197 241

___

Thursday’s Games

Memphis 35, Navy 17

Saturday’s Games

Tulsa 32, South Florida 31

Cincinnati 56, UCF 21

Thursday, Oct. 21

Tulane at SMU, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 22

Memphis at UCF, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 23

Cincinnati at Navy, Noon

East Carolina at Houston, 4 p.m.

Temple at South Florida, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Atlantic

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Wake Forest 4 0 149 102 6 0 232 128
NC State 1 0 27 21 4 1 161 79
Clemson 3 1 71 62 4 2 123 75
Florida St. 2 2 105 121 2 4 160 182
Louisville 1 2 98 94 3 3 194 175
Boston College 0 1 13 19 4 1 178 84
Syracuse 0 3 81 90 3 4 203 161

Coastal

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Pittsburgh 1 0 52 21 4 1 262 113
Virginia Tech 1 0 17 10 3 2 123 93
Virginia 3 2 168 157 5 2 253 171
Georgia Tech 2 2 105 115 3 3 171 154
North Carolina 2 3 154 143 3 3 213 160
Duke 0 3 34 117 3 4 189 221
Miami 0 1 28 30 2 3 152 135

___

Friday’s Games

Clemson 17, Syracuse 14

Saturday’s Games

Virginia 48, Duke 0

Miami at North Carolina, 3:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Virginia Tech, 3:30 p.m.

NC State at Boston College, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 23

Umass at Florida St., Noon

Wake Forest at Army, Noon

Syracuse at Virginia Tech, 12:30 p.m.

Clemson at Pittsburgh, 3:30 p.m.

Boston College at Louisville, 4 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Virginia, 7:30 p.m.

NC State at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Big 12 Conference

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Oklahoma 3 0 108 92 6 0 247 143
Oklahoma St. 3 0 87 58 6 0 159 117
Baylor 3 1 135 80 5 1 230 107
Iowa St. 1 1 88 38 3 2 169 78
TCU 1 1 79 63 3 2 192 140
Texas 2 2 174 149 4 3 291 207
Texas Tech 1 2 89 142 4 2 209 206
Kansas St. 0 2 51 68 3 2 144 115
West Virginia 0 3 53 84 2 4 170 135
Kansas 0 2 14 104 1 4 86 219

___

Saturday’s Games

Oklahoma St. 32, Texas 24

BYU at Baylor, 3:30 p.m.

Texas Tech at Kansas, 4 p.m.

Iowa St. at Kansas St., 7:30 p.m.

TCU at Oklahoma, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 23

Oklahoma at Kansas, TBA

Kansas St. at Texas Tech, TBA

Oklahoma St. at Iowa St., TBA

West Virginia at TCU, TBA

Big Sky Conference

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
E. Washington 4 0 218 87 7 0 378 190
Montana St. 4 0 128 38 6 1 241 74
Sacramento St. 2 0 64 41 3 2 129 124
UC Davis 2 1 61 61 5 1 193 112
Montana 1 1 67 41 4 1 153 69
N. Arizona 1 1 58 34 2 3 102 129
Idaho 1 2 83 133 2 4 165 231
N. Colorado 1 2 41 113 2 4 103 178
Portland St. 1 2 72 85 2 4 152 185
Weber St. 1 2 59 37 2 4 141 117
Idaho St. 1 2 65 88 1 4 89 172
Cal Poly 0 3 21 122 1 5 73 250
S. Utah 0 3 54 111 1 5 122 230

___

Friday’s Games

Montana St. 13, Weber St. 7

Saturday’s Games

E. Washington 71, Idaho 21

Sacramento St. at Montana, 3 p.m.

S. Utah at N. Arizona, 4 p.m.

Idaho St. at Portland St., 5:05 p.m.

N. Colorado at UC Davis, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 23

Idaho St. at Montana St., 3 p.m.

Weber St. at E. Washington, 4 p.m.

Montana at Idaho, 7:30 p.m.

N. Colorado at S. Utah, 8 p.m.

UC Davis at Cal Poly, 8:05 p.m.

N. Arizona at Sacramento St., 9 p.m.

Big South Conference

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Kennesaw St. 1 0 34 15 4 1 148 101
NC A&T 2 0 79 48 3 2 151 136
Monmouth (NJ) 3 0 129 48 4 3 213 197
Campbell 2 1 107 93 3 3 209 165
Robert Morris 1 1 45 65 2 2 67 126
Hampton 0 1 15 34 2 3 156 188
Gardner-Webb 0 2 45 96 2 4 188 198
Charleston Southern 0 2 38 72 1 3 104 124
North Alabama 0 2 65 86 0 6 131 213

___

Saturday’s Games

Monmouth (NJ) 34, Campbell 17

NC A&T at Kennesaw St., 5 p.m.

Hampton at Charleston Southern, 6 p.m.

Robert Morris at North Alabama, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 23

Robert Morris at Gardner-Webb, 1:30 p.m.

NC A&T at Hampton, 2 p.m.

Charleston Southern at North Alabama, 3 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at Campbell, 4 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Michigan 3 0 90 59 6 0 231 93
Michigan St. 4 0 112 69 7 0 240 131
Ohio St. 3 0 163 61 5 1 291 123
Penn St. 2 1 60 33 5 1 170 83
Maryland 1 2 51 134 4 2 180 174
Rutgers 0 4 46 124 3 4 169 158
Indiana 0 3 21 78 2 4 134 161

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Iowa 3 0 108 40 6 0 189 78
Minnesota 2 1 81 81 4 2 152 121
Purdue 1 1 26 29 3 2 118 77
Northwestern 1 2 49 101 3 3 131 143
Wisconsin 1 2 51 54 2 3 98 102
Illinois 1 3 56 79 2 5 124 172
Nebraska 1 4 150 122 3 5 246 155

___

Saturday’s Games

Michigan St. 20, Indiana 15

Northwestern 21, Rutgers 7

Minnesota 30, Nebraska 23

Purdue at Iowa, 3:30 p.m.

Army at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 23

Northwestern at Michigan, Noon

Illinois at Penn St., Noon

Wisconsin at Purdue, 3 p.m.

Maryland at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.

Ohio St. at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

Colonial Athletic Association

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Rhode Island 3 0 65 49 5 0 155 94
Villanova 2 0 62 54 4 1 181 98
James Madison 3 1 124 59 5 1 229 93
William & Mary 2 1 81 82 4 2 132 135
Delaware 2 1 69 61 3 2 109 116
Elon 2 1 84 64 3 3 140 155
New Hampshire 2 1 74 58 3 3 121 186
Towson 1 1 35 40 2 3 94 123
Maine 1 3 81 138 2 4 126 205
Richmond 0 3 37 73 2 4 116 111
Stony Brook 0 3 55 75 1 5 100 157
Albany (NY) 0 3 53 67 0 5 83 157

___

Saturday’s Games

Maine 27, William & Mary 16

Dartmouth 38, New Hampshire 21

James Madison 19, Richmond 3

Villanova at Albany (NY), 3:30 p.m.

Delaware at Stony Brook, 3:30 p.m.

Rhode Island at Towson, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 23

Maine at Albany (NY), 1 p.m.

New Hampshire at Elon, 1 p.m.

James Madison at Delaware, 3 p.m.

Richmond at Stony Brook, 3:30 p.m.

Towson at William & Mary, 3:30 p.m.

Rhode Island at Villanova, 3:30 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Charlotte 2 0 87 72 4 2 179 154
Marshall 2 1 97 68 4 3 258 158
FAU 1 1 72 52 3 3 176 138
Middle Tennessee 1 2 86 97 2 4 163 188
W. Kentucky 0 1 46 52 1 4 202 192
FIU 0 2 54 103 1 5 167 221
Old Dominion 0 2 34 48 1 5 142 177

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
UTSA 2 0 79 59 6 0 225 134
UTEP 2 0 54 34 5 1 155 132
UAB 2 0 71 20 4 2 149 133
Louisiana Tech 1 0 24 17 2 3 167 167
Rice 1 0 24 19 2 3 96 193
North Texas 0 3 44 113 1 5 135 210
Southern Miss. 0 2 32 50 1 5 99 165

___

Friday’s Games

Marshall 49, North Texas 21

Saturday’s Games

W. Kentucky at Old Dominion, 3:30 p.m.

UAB at Southern Miss., 3:30 p.m.

Rice at UTSA, 6 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at UTEP, 9 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 21

FAU at Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 22

Middle Tennessee at Uconn, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 23

Rice at UAB, 3:30 p.m.

Liberty at North Texas, 4 p.m.

UTSA at Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m.

W. Kentucky at FIU, 7 p.m.

Ivy League

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Dartmouth 2 0 55 24 5 0 162 66
Harvard 2 0 73 27 5 0 185 52
Princeton 2 0 80 49 5 0 206 77
Columbia 1 1 30 38 4 1 124 96
Yale 1 1 40 41 2 3 106 82
Penn 0 2 21 54 2 3 85 84
Brown 0 2 59 105 1 4 143 196
Cornell 0 2 27 47 1 4 92 119

___

Friday’s Games

Cornell 34, Colgate 20

Saturday’s Games

Uconn 21, Yale 15

Princeton 56, Brown 42

Harvard 30, Lafayette 3

Dartmouth 38, New Hampshire 21

Columbia 23, Penn 14

Friday, Oct. 22

Columbia at Dartmouth, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 23

Penn at Yale, Noon

Brown at Cornell, 1 p.m.

Harvard at Princeton, 1 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Kent St. 2 0 75 58 3 3 168 176
Miami (Ohio) 2 1 74 51 3 4 166 161
Buffalo 1 2 82 98 3 4 214 195
Akron 1 2 73 88 2 5 149 266
Ohio 1 2 87 74 1 6 142 215
Bowling Green 0 2 40 62 2 4 106 142

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
N. Illinois 2 0 49 40 4 2 165 188
Ball St. 2 1 95 73 4 3 179 199
W. Michigan 1 1 44 62 4 2 153 153
Cent. Michigan 1 1 47 55 3 3 168 165
Toledo 1 1 42 34 3 3 171 105
E. Michigan 1 2 64 77 4 3 207 175

___

Saturday’s Games

Buffalo 27, Ohio 26

Ball St. 38, E. Michigan 31

Miami (Ohio) 34, Akron 21

Bowling Green at N. Illinois, 3:30 p.m.

Toledo at Cent. Michigan, 3:30 p.m.

Kent St. at W. Michigan, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 23

E. Michigan at Bowling Green, Noon

N. Illinois at Cent. Michigan, Noon

Kent St. at Ohio, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Akron, 3:30 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) at Ball St., 3:30 p.m.

W. Michigan at Toledo, 3:30 p.m.

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Howard 1 0 27 0 2 4 111 187
Norfolk St. 0 0 0 0 4 2 206 190
Delaware St. 0 0 0 0 3 3 151 162
NC Central 0 0 0 0 2 4 99 152
SC State 0 0 0 0 1 4 128 199
Morgan St. 0 1 0 27 0 5 41 175

___

Saturday’s Games

Norfolk St. 42, Va. Lynchburg 14

Morgan St. at SC State, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 23

Norfolk St. at Howard, 1 p.m.

NC Central at Morgan St., 1 p.m.

SC State at Delaware St., 2 p.m.

Missouri Valley Conference

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
N. Dakota St. 3 0 70 30 6 0 197 43
S. Illinois 3 0 108 88 5 1 233 143
S. Dakota St. 2 1 126 59 5 1 275 96
South Dakota 2 1 81 54 4 2 177 92
Missouri St. 2 1 105 84 3 2 164 141
N. Iowa 1 1 54 41 3 2 142 76
Indiana St. 1 2 47 109 3 3 102 175
Youngstown St. 1 2 83 105 2 3 141 188
W. Illinois 1 3 112 144 1 6 196 279
North Dakota 0 2 23 36 2 3 120 98
Illinois St. 0 3 37 96 2 4 117 155

___

Saturday’s Games

S. Dakota St. 41, W. Illinois 17

North Dakota at S. Illinois, 3 p.m.

N. Dakota St. 20, Illinois St. 0

Indiana St. at Missouri St., 3 p.m.

South Dakota at N. Iowa, 5 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 23

Youngstown St. at Indiana St., 1 p.m.

Illinois St. at South Dakota, 2 p.m.

W. Illinois at North Dakota, 3 p.m.

N. Iowa at S. Dakota St., 3 p.m.

Missouri St. at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
San Diego St. 2 0 50 20 6 0 197 96
Nevada 1 0 41 31 4 1 184 124
Fresno St. 1 1 62 57 4 2 234 135
Hawaii 1 1 40 41 3 3 167 186
San Jose St. 1 2 44 64 3 4 136 162
UNLV 0 1 30 38 0 5 93 182

Mountain

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Colorado St. 1 0 32 14 2 3 112 110
Air Force 2 1 107 73 5 1 196 97
Utah St. 1 1 52 72 3 2 146 153
Boise St. 1 1 58 44 3 3 189 131
Wyoming 0 1 14 24 4 1 152 117
New Mexico 0 2 17 69 2 4 91 165

___

Friday’s Games

San Diego St. 19, San Jose St. 13

Saturday’s Games

Fresno St. at Wyoming, 3:30 p.m.

Colorado St. at New Mexico, 7 p.m.

Utah St. at UNLV, 7 p.m.

Air Force at Boise St., 9 p.m.

Hawaii at Nevada, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 21

San Jose St. at UNLV, 11 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 22

Colorado St. at Utah St., 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 23

New Mexico at Wyoming, 3:30 p.m.

Nevada at Fresno St., 7 p.m.

San Diego St. at Air Force, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 24

New Mexico St. at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

Northeast Conference

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Duquesne 2 0 76 48 4 1 163 126
Bryant 2 1 69 62 4 3 174 188
Sacred Heart 2 1 53 44 4 3 115 114
St. Francis (Pa.) 2 1 111 52 3 4 179 156
CCSU 1 1 38 46 1 5 89 221
Merrimack 1 2 67 62 4 3 230 147
LIU Brooklyn 0 2 15 98 0 5 32 254
Wagner 0 2 43 60 0 6 91 259

___

Saturday’s Games

Merrimack 43, LIU Brooklyn 5

Bryant 18, St. Francis (Pa.) 17

Sacred Heart 27, CCSU 17

Saturday, Oct. 23

LIU Brooklyn at CCSU, Noon

Bryant at Wagner, Noon

Duquesne at Sacred Heart, Noon

Ohio Valley Conference

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
UT Martin 1 0 48 24 4 1 171 151
SE Missouri 2 1 94 56 2 4 157 214
Murray St. 1 1 46 54 2 3 98 123
Tennessee St. 1 1 38 69 2 3 105 130
Tennessee Tech 1 1 42 45 2 4 83 195
E. Illinois 1 1 34 36 1 5 89 156
Austin Peay 0 2 36 54 2 4 169 198

___

Saturday’s Games

Murray St. at SE Missouri, 3 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Tennessee St., 3 p.m.

UT Martin at E. Illinois, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 23

Va. Lynchburg at Tennessee Tech, 2:30 p.m.

SE Missouri at UT Martin, 3 p.m.

Tennessee St. at E. Illinois, 3 p.m.

Austin Peay at Murray St., 3 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

North

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Oregon 2 1 89 67 5 1 203 126
Oregon St. 2 1 96 82 4 2 204 139
Stanford 2 2 107 115 3 3 155 162
Washington St. 2 2 79 99 3 3 146 149
Washington 1 1 55 51 2 3 124 98
California 0 3 47 76 1 5 138 162

South

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Arizona St. 3 0 105 46 5 1 198 97
Utah 2 0 66 39 3 2 154 115
UCLA 2 1 92 82 4 2 211 159
Southern Cal 2 3 163 157 3 3 193 164
Colorado 0 2 27 72 1 4 69 119
Arizona 0 2 35 75 0 5 84 158

___

Friday’s Games

Oregon 24, California 17

Saturday’s Games

Arizona at Colorado, 3:30 p.m.

Stanford at Washington St., 7:30 p.m.

UCLA at Washington, 8:30 p.m.

Arizona St. at Utah, 10 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 22

Washington at Arizona, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 23

Oregon at UCLA, 3:30 p.m.

Colorado at California, 3:30 p.m.

BYU at Washington St., 3:30 p.m.

Utah at Oregon St., 7:30 p.m.

Southern Cal at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.

Patriot League

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Holy Cross 1 0 48 14 4 2 185 147
Fordham 2 0 108 62 4 3 239 206
Colgate 2 0 58 24 2 5 98 191
Lafayette 1 1 68 42 2 5 125 164
Georgetown 0 2 35 76 1 4 88 169
Bucknell 0 2 21 93 1 5 51 209
Lehigh 0 1 3 30 0 6 9 194

___

Friday’s Games

Cornell 34, Colgate 20

Saturday’s Games

Fordham 66, Bucknell 21

Harvard 30, Lafayette 3

Holy Cross 48, Georgetown 14

Saturday, Oct. 23

Lehigh at Fordham, 1 p.m.

Georgetown at Bucknell, 1 p.m.

Colgate vs. Holy Cross at Worcester, Mass., 5 p.m.

Pioneer League

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Davidson 2 0 63 44 3 1 115 115
Marist 3 0 81 44 3 2 112 115
Morehead St. 2 0 83 68 3 2 190 204
St. Thomas (Minn.) 3 1 118 47 4 2 133 100
San Diego 2 1 95 73 2 4 129 206
Dayton 2 2 146 118 3 3 166 183
Drake 1 2 37 55 2 4 89 141
Valparaiso 1 2 61 68 1 5 89 188
Presbyterian 0 2 73 101 2 3 225 219
Butler 0 3 24 94 2 4 157 191
Stetson 0 3 38 107 2 4 141 200

___

Saturday’s Games

Marist 20, Dayton 17

St. Thomas (Minn.) 38, Stetson 7

Butler at Morehead St., 3 p.m.

Drake at San Diego, 5 p.m.

Presbyterian at Davidson, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 23

Morehead St. at Marist, Noon

Dayton at Valparaiso, 1 p.m.

Stetson at Drake, 1 p.m.

San Diego at Presbyterian, 1 p.m.

Davidson at Butler, 1 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Georgia 4 0 173 23 6 0 239 33
Kentucky 4 0 113 72 6 0 186 105
Tennessee 2 1 121 82 4 2 249 129
Florida 2 3 164 114 4 3 241 148
South Carolina 0 3 43 101 3 3 132 132
Missouri 0 3 66 132 3 4 241 260
Vanderbilt 0 2 0 104 2 4 80 217

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Alabama 2 1 111 91 5 1 266 132
Auburn 2 1 72 76 5 2 248 138
Mississippi 1 1 73 93 4 1 231 155
Texas A&M 2 2 108 98 5 2 193 115
Mississippi St. 1 1 51 50 3 2 139 125
LSU 2 2 117 133 4 3 227 199
Arkansas 1 3 94 137 4 3 217 185

___

Saturday’s Games

Auburn 38, Arkansas 23

Texas A&M 35, Missouri 14

LSU 49, Florida 42

Kentucky at Georgia, 3:30 p.m.

Vanderbilt at South Carolina, 4 p.m.

Alabama at Mississippi St., 7 p.m.

Mississippi at Tennessee, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 23

Ark.-Pine Bluff vs. Arkansas at Little Rock, Ark., Noon

LSU at Mississippi, 3:30 p.m.

Mississippi St. at Vanderbilt, 4 p.m.

Tennessee at Alabama, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Texas A&M, 7:30 p.m.

Southern Conference

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Mercer 3 0 103 69 4 1 186 117
ETSU 3 1 146 111 6 1 252 134
VMI 2 1 92 92 4 2 178 197
Chattanooga 2 1 100 70 3 3 163 128
Furman 1 1 45 44 3 2 107 107
Samford 2 2 159 161 3 3 238 208
The Citadel 1 1 56 72 2 3 136 175
Wofford 0 4 88 127 1 5 122 180
W. Carolina 0 3 78 121 0 6 140 280

___

Saturday’s Games

Samford 27, Wofford 24

Chattanooga 21, ETSU 16

VMI at Mercer, 4 p.m.

The Citadel at Furman, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 23

Chattanooga at Samford, 1 p.m.

ETSU at Furman, 2 p.m.

W. Carolina at The Citadel, 2 p.m.

Wofford at Mercer, 6 p.m.

Southland Conference

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Incarnate Word 3 0 107 48 5 1 230 135
SE Louisiana 2 0 96 83 4 1 243 166
Northwestern St. 1 1 48 55 1 4 82 147
Nicholls 1 2 117 113 2 4 189 196
McNeese St. 0 2 35 69 1 4 109 169
Houston Baptist 0 2 34 69 0 5 91 178

___

Saturday’s Games

Incarnate Word 38, Nicholls 21

McNeese St. at Northwestern St., 4 p.m.

Houston Baptist at SE Louisiana, 5 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 23

Incarnate Word at McNeese St., 1 p.m.

SE Louisiana at Northwestern St., 4 p.m.

Nicholls at Houston Baptist, 7 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Jackson St. 2 0 68 21 4 1 137 66
Florida A&M 2 1 69 38 4 2 150 90
Alabama St. 2 1 73 67 3 2 87 142
MVSU 1 1 45 52 2 3 75 161
Alabama A&M 1 3 104 160 3 3 191 236
Bethune-Cookman 0 4 94 123 0 7 171 266

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Prairie View 4 0 126 73 5 1 172 140
Alcorn St. 2 0 63 58 3 2 111 119
Southern U. 1 1 69 60 2 3 137 170
Texas Southern 1 1 52 71 2 3 162 185
Grambling St. 1 2 67 76 2 4 83 168
Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 3 70 101 1 4 127 162

___

Saturday’s Games

Prairie View 35, Bethune-Cookman 29

Florida A&M 35, Alabama A&M 31

Texas Southern vs. Grambling St., t at Grambling, La., 3 p.m.

Southern U. at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 3 p.m.

Alabama St. at Jackson St., 3 p.m.

Alcorn St. at MVSU, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 23

Ark.-Pine Bluff vs. Arkansas at Little Rock, Ark., Noon

Bethune-Cookman at Jackson St., 2 p.m.

Florida A&M at MVSU, 4 p.m.

Prairie View at Southern U., 7 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Texas Southern, 8 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Coastal Carolina 2 0 111 26 6 0 293 90
Appalachian St. 1 1 58 57 4 2 189 141
Troy 1 1 43 53 3 3 146 109
Georgia St. 1 1 71 66 2 4 142 211
Georgia Southern 1 3 117 129 2 5 163 237

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Louisiana-Lafayette 3 0 89 51 5 1 183 127
Texas State 1 0 33 31 2 3 131 178
South Alabama 1 2 90 67 4 2 171 114
Louisiana-Monroe 1 2 56 130 2 3 78 182
Arkansas St. 0 2 53 111 1 5 180 280

___

Tuesday’s Games

Louisiana-Lafayette 41, Appalachian St. 13

Thursday’s Games

South Alabama 41, Georgia Southern 14

Saturday’s Games

Troy at Texas State, 3 p.m.

Liberty at Louisiana-Monroe, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 20

Coastal Carolina at Appalachian St., 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 21

Louisiana-Lafayette at Arkansas St., 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 23

Texas State at Georgia St., 2 p.m.

South Alabama at Louisiana-Monroe, 7 p.m.

Western Athletic Conference

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Sam Houston St. 3 0 107 62 5 0 201 92
E. Kentucky 2 0 50 18 4 2 140 126
Jacksonville St. 1 0 28 24 3 3 112 161
Cent. Arkansas 1 1 77 66 2 3 177 172
Abilene Christian 1 2 92 72 3 3 197 144
Stephen F. Austin 1 2 64 59 3 3 205 113
Lamar 0 2 7 97 2 3 71 164
Tarleton St. 0 2 13 40 2 3 142 108
Dixie St. 0 0 0 0 0 5 58 206

___

Saturday’s Games

Lamar at Abilene Christian, 4 p.m.

E. Kentucky at Cent. Arkansas, 5 p.m.

Tarleton St. at Dixie St., 9 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 23

Jacksonville St. at Sam Houston St., 3 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Lamar, 7 p.m.

Midwestern St. at Tarleton St., 7 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Dixie St., 9 p.m.

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS

W L PF PA
Army 4 1 172 104
Umass 1 5 100 249
BYU 5 1 163 123
Liberty 5 1 212 86
Notre Dame 5 1 186 146
New Mexico St. 1 6 161 260
Uconn 1 7 133 280

___

Saturday’s Games

Uconn 21, Yale 15

BYU at Baylor, 3:30 p.m.

Liberty at Louisiana-Monroe, 7 p.m.

Army at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 22

Middle Tennessee at Uconn, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 23

Wake Forest at Army, Noon

Umass at Florida St., Noon

BYU at Washington St., 3:30 p.m.

Liberty at North Texas, 4 p.m.

Southern Cal at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 24

New Mexico St. at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

House Democrats urge OMB to step up demographic data collection efforts

CDO Council sees administration’s equity goals increase demand for data

ATF under congressional fire for misclassifying jobs, improperly paying out law enforcement benefits

NIST seeks feedback on potential 'moonshot' of supply chain security project

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up