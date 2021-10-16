FBC Glance

All Times EDT
American Athletic Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Cincinnati
|2
|0
|108
|24
|6
|0
|261
|82
|SMU
|2
|0
|72
|41
|6
|0
|244
|133
|Houston
|3
|0
|113
|52
|5
|1
|223
|97
|Tulsa
|2
|1
|77
|105
|3
|4
|178
|227
|East Carolina
|1
|1
|68
|49
|3
|3
|177
|168
|Temple
|1
|1
|37
|83
|3
|3
|140
|203
|Memphis
|1
|2
|95
|86
|4
|3
|251
|213
|UCF
|1
|2
|71
|106
|3
|3
|205
|193
|Navy
|1
|3
|95
|124
|1
|5
|105
|196
|South Florida
|0
|2
|48
|73
|1
|5
|133
|212
|Tulane
|0
|2
|51
|92
|1
|5
|197
|241
___
Thursday’s Games
Memphis 35, Navy 17
Saturday’s Games
Tulsa 32, South Florida 31
Cincinnati 56, UCF 21
Thursday, Oct. 21
Tulane at SMU, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 22
Memphis at UCF, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 23
Cincinnati at Navy, Noon
East Carolina at Houston, 4 p.m.
Temple at South Florida, 7 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Atlantic
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Wake Forest
|4
|0
|149
|102
|6
|0
|232
|128
|NC State
|1
|0
|27
|21
|4
|1
|161
|79
|Clemson
|3
|1
|71
|62
|4
|2
|123
|75
|Florida St.
|2
|2
|105
|121
|2
|4
|160
|182
|Louisville
|1
|2
|98
|94
|3
|3
|194
|175
|Boston College
|0
|1
|13
|19
|4
|1
|178
|84
|Syracuse
|0
|3
|81
|90
|3
|4
|203
|161
Coastal
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Pittsburgh
|1
|0
|52
|21
|4
|1
|262
|113
|Virginia Tech
|1
|0
|17
|10
|3
|2
|123
|93
|Virginia
|3
|2
|168
|157
|5
|2
|253
|171
|Georgia Tech
|2
|2
|105
|115
|3
|3
|171
|154
|North Carolina
|2
|3
|154
|143
|3
|3
|213
|160
|Duke
|0
|3
|34
|117
|3
|4
|189
|221
|Miami
|0
|1
|28
|30
|2
|3
|152
|135
___
Friday’s Games
Clemson 17, Syracuse 14
Saturday’s Games
Virginia 48, Duke 0
Miami at North Carolina, 3:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Virginia Tech, 3:30 p.m.
NC State at Boston College, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 23
Umass at Florida St., Noon
Wake Forest at Army, Noon
Syracuse at Virginia Tech, 12:30 p.m.
Clemson at Pittsburgh, 3:30 p.m.
Boston College at Louisville, 4 p.m.
Georgia Tech at Virginia, 7:30 p.m.
NC State at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Big 12 Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Oklahoma
|3
|0
|108
|92
|6
|0
|247
|143
|Oklahoma St.
|3
|0
|87
|58
|6
|0
|159
|117
|Baylor
|3
|1
|135
|80
|5
|1
|230
|107
|Iowa St.
|1
|1
|88
|38
|3
|2
|169
|78
|TCU
|1
|1
|79
|63
|3
|2
|192
|140
|Texas
|2
|2
|174
|149
|4
|3
|291
|207
|Texas Tech
|1
|2
|89
|142
|4
|2
|209
|206
|Kansas St.
|0
|2
|51
|68
|3
|2
|144
|115
|West Virginia
|0
|3
|53
|84
|2
|4
|170
|135
|Kansas
|0
|2
|14
|104
|1
|4
|86
|219
___
Saturday’s Games
Oklahoma St. 32, Texas 24
BYU at Baylor, 3:30 p.m.
Texas Tech at Kansas, 4 p.m.
Iowa St. at Kansas St., 7:30 p.m.
TCU at Oklahoma, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 23
Oklahoma at Kansas, TBA
Kansas St. at Texas Tech, TBA
Oklahoma St. at Iowa St., TBA
West Virginia at TCU, TBA
Big Sky Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|E. Washington
|4
|0
|218
|87
|7
|0
|378
|190
|Montana St.
|4
|0
|128
|38
|6
|1
|241
|74
|Sacramento St.
|2
|0
|64
|41
|3
|2
|129
|124
|UC Davis
|2
|1
|61
|61
|5
|1
|193
|112
|Montana
|1
|1
|67
|41
|4
|1
|153
|69
|N. Arizona
|1
|1
|58
|34
|2
|3
|102
|129
|Idaho
|1
|2
|83
|133
|2
|4
|165
|231
|N. Colorado
|1
|2
|41
|113
|2
|4
|103
|178
|Portland St.
|1
|2
|72
|85
|2
|4
|152
|185
|Weber St.
|1
|2
|59
|37
|2
|4
|141
|117
|Idaho St.
|1
|2
|65
|88
|1
|4
|89
|172
|Cal Poly
|0
|3
|21
|122
|1
|5
|73
|250
|S. Utah
|0
|3
|54
|111
|1
|5
|122
|230
___
Friday’s Games
Montana St. 13, Weber St. 7
Saturday’s Games
E. Washington 71, Idaho 21
Sacramento St. at Montana, 3 p.m.
S. Utah at N. Arizona, 4 p.m.
Idaho St. at Portland St., 5:05 p.m.
N. Colorado at UC Davis, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 23
Idaho St. at Montana St., 3 p.m.
Weber St. at E. Washington, 4 p.m.
Montana at Idaho, 7:30 p.m.
N. Colorado at S. Utah, 8 p.m.
UC Davis at Cal Poly, 8:05 p.m.
N. Arizona at Sacramento St., 9 p.m.
Big South Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Kennesaw St.
|1
|0
|34
|15
|4
|1
|148
|101
|NC A&T
|2
|0
|79
|48
|3
|2
|151
|136
|Monmouth (NJ)
|3
|0
|129
|48
|4
|3
|213
|197
|Campbell
|2
|1
|107
|93
|3
|3
|209
|165
|Robert Morris
|1
|1
|45
|65
|2
|2
|67
|126
|Hampton
|0
|1
|15
|34
|2
|3
|156
|188
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|2
|45
|96
|2
|4
|188
|198
|Charleston Southern
|0
|2
|38
|72
|1
|3
|104
|124
|North Alabama
|0
|2
|65
|86
|0
|6
|131
|213
___
Saturday’s Games
Monmouth (NJ) 34, Campbell 17
NC A&T at Kennesaw St., 5 p.m.
Hampton at Charleston Southern, 6 p.m.
Robert Morris at North Alabama, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 23
Robert Morris at Gardner-Webb, 1:30 p.m.
NC A&T at Hampton, 2 p.m.
Charleston Southern at North Alabama, 3 p.m.
Kennesaw St. at Campbell, 4 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Michigan
|3
|0
|90
|59
|6
|0
|231
|93
|Michigan St.
|4
|0
|112
|69
|7
|0
|240
|131
|Ohio St.
|3
|0
|163
|61
|5
|1
|291
|123
|Penn St.
|2
|1
|60
|33
|5
|1
|170
|83
|Maryland
|1
|2
|51
|134
|4
|2
|180
|174
|Rutgers
|0
|4
|46
|124
|3
|4
|169
|158
|Indiana
|0
|3
|21
|78
|2
|4
|134
|161
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Iowa
|3
|0
|108
|40
|6
|0
|189
|78
|Minnesota
|2
|1
|81
|81
|4
|2
|152
|121
|Purdue
|1
|1
|26
|29
|3
|2
|118
|77
|Northwestern
|1
|2
|49
|101
|3
|3
|131
|143
|Wisconsin
|1
|2
|51
|54
|2
|3
|98
|102
|Illinois
|1
|3
|56
|79
|2
|5
|124
|172
|Nebraska
|1
|4
|150
|122
|3
|5
|246
|155
___
Saturday’s Games
Michigan St. 20, Indiana 15
Northwestern 21, Rutgers 7
Minnesota 30, Nebraska 23
Purdue at Iowa, 3:30 p.m.
Army at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 23
Northwestern at Michigan, Noon
Illinois at Penn St., Noon
Wisconsin at Purdue, 3 p.m.
Maryland at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.
Ohio St. at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.
Colonial Athletic Association
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Rhode Island
|3
|0
|65
|49
|5
|0
|155
|94
|Villanova
|2
|0
|62
|54
|4
|1
|181
|98
|James Madison
|3
|1
|124
|59
|5
|1
|229
|93
|William & Mary
|2
|1
|81
|82
|4
|2
|132
|135
|Delaware
|2
|1
|69
|61
|3
|2
|109
|116
|Elon
|2
|1
|84
|64
|3
|3
|140
|155
|New Hampshire
|2
|1
|74
|58
|3
|3
|121
|186
|Towson
|1
|1
|35
|40
|2
|3
|94
|123
|Maine
|1
|3
|81
|138
|2
|4
|126
|205
|Richmond
|0
|3
|37
|73
|2
|4
|116
|111
|Stony Brook
|0
|3
|55
|75
|1
|5
|100
|157
|Albany (NY)
|0
|3
|53
|67
|0
|5
|83
|157
___
Saturday’s Games
Maine 27, William & Mary 16
Dartmouth 38, New Hampshire 21
James Madison 19, Richmond 3
Villanova at Albany (NY), 3:30 p.m.
Delaware at Stony Brook, 3:30 p.m.
Rhode Island at Towson, 4 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 23
Maine at Albany (NY), 1 p.m.
New Hampshire at Elon, 1 p.m.
James Madison at Delaware, 3 p.m.
Richmond at Stony Brook, 3:30 p.m.
Towson at William & Mary, 3:30 p.m.
Rhode Island at Villanova, 3:30 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Charlotte
|2
|0
|87
|72
|4
|2
|179
|154
|Marshall
|2
|1
|97
|68
|4
|3
|258
|158
|FAU
|1
|1
|72
|52
|3
|3
|176
|138
|Middle Tennessee
|1
|2
|86
|97
|2
|4
|163
|188
|W. Kentucky
|0
|1
|46
|52
|1
|4
|202
|192
|FIU
|0
|2
|54
|103
|1
|5
|167
|221
|Old Dominion
|0
|2
|34
|48
|1
|5
|142
|177
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|UTSA
|2
|0
|79
|59
|6
|0
|225
|134
|UTEP
|2
|0
|54
|34
|5
|1
|155
|132
|UAB
|2
|0
|71
|20
|4
|2
|149
|133
|Louisiana Tech
|1
|0
|24
|17
|2
|3
|167
|167
|Rice
|1
|0
|24
|19
|2
|3
|96
|193
|North Texas
|0
|3
|44
|113
|1
|5
|135
|210
|Southern Miss.
|0
|2
|32
|50
|1
|5
|99
|165
___
Friday’s Games
Marshall 49, North Texas 21
Saturday’s Games
W. Kentucky at Old Dominion, 3:30 p.m.
UAB at Southern Miss., 3:30 p.m.
Rice at UTSA, 6 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at UTEP, 9 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 21
FAU at Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 22
Middle Tennessee at Uconn, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 23
Rice at UAB, 3:30 p.m.
Liberty at North Texas, 4 p.m.
UTSA at Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m.
W. Kentucky at FIU, 7 p.m.
Ivy League
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Dartmouth
|2
|0
|55
|24
|5
|0
|162
|66
|Harvard
|2
|0
|73
|27
|5
|0
|185
|52
|Princeton
|2
|0
|80
|49
|5
|0
|206
|77
|Columbia
|1
|1
|30
|38
|4
|1
|124
|96
|Yale
|1
|1
|40
|41
|2
|3
|106
|82
|Penn
|0
|2
|21
|54
|2
|3
|85
|84
|Brown
|0
|2
|59
|105
|1
|4
|143
|196
|Cornell
|0
|2
|27
|47
|1
|4
|92
|119
___
Friday’s Games
Cornell 34, Colgate 20
Saturday’s Games
Uconn 21, Yale 15
Princeton 56, Brown 42
Harvard 30, Lafayette 3
Dartmouth 38, New Hampshire 21
Columbia 23, Penn 14
Friday, Oct. 22
Columbia at Dartmouth, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 23
Penn at Yale, Noon
Brown at Cornell, 1 p.m.
Harvard at Princeton, 1 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Kent St.
|2
|0
|75
|58
|3
|3
|168
|176
|Miami (Ohio)
|2
|1
|74
|51
|3
|4
|166
|161
|Buffalo
|1
|2
|82
|98
|3
|4
|214
|195
|Akron
|1
|2
|73
|88
|2
|5
|149
|266
|Ohio
|1
|2
|87
|74
|1
|6
|142
|215
|Bowling Green
|0
|2
|40
|62
|2
|4
|106
|142
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|N. Illinois
|2
|0
|49
|40
|4
|2
|165
|188
|Ball St.
|2
|1
|95
|73
|4
|3
|179
|199
|W. Michigan
|1
|1
|44
|62
|4
|2
|153
|153
|Cent. Michigan
|1
|1
|47
|55
|3
|3
|168
|165
|Toledo
|1
|1
|42
|34
|3
|3
|171
|105
|E. Michigan
|1
|2
|64
|77
|4
|3
|207
|175
___
Saturday’s Games
Buffalo 27, Ohio 26
Ball St. 38, E. Michigan 31
Miami (Ohio) 34, Akron 21
Bowling Green at N. Illinois, 3:30 p.m.
Toledo at Cent. Michigan, 3:30 p.m.
Kent St. at W. Michigan, 3:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 23
E. Michigan at Bowling Green, Noon
N. Illinois at Cent. Michigan, Noon
Kent St. at Ohio, 1 p.m.
Buffalo at Akron, 3:30 p.m.
Miami (Ohio) at Ball St., 3:30 p.m.
W. Michigan at Toledo, 3:30 p.m.
Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Howard
|1
|0
|27
|0
|2
|4
|111
|187
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2
|206
|190
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3
|151
|162
|NC Central
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|99
|152
|SC State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|128
|199
|Morgan St.
|0
|1
|0
|27
|0
|5
|41
|175
___
Saturday’s Games
Norfolk St. 42, Va. Lynchburg 14
Morgan St. at SC State, 3:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 23
Norfolk St. at Howard, 1 p.m.
NC Central at Morgan St., 1 p.m.
SC State at Delaware St., 2 p.m.
Missouri Valley Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|N. Dakota St.
|3
|0
|70
|30
|6
|0
|197
|43
|S. Illinois
|3
|0
|108
|88
|5
|1
|233
|143
|S. Dakota St.
|2
|1
|126
|59
|5
|1
|275
|96
|South Dakota
|2
|1
|81
|54
|4
|2
|177
|92
|Missouri St.
|2
|1
|105
|84
|3
|2
|164
|141
|N. Iowa
|1
|1
|54
|41
|3
|2
|142
|76
|Indiana St.
|1
|2
|47
|109
|3
|3
|102
|175
|Youngstown St.
|1
|2
|83
|105
|2
|3
|141
|188
|W. Illinois
|1
|3
|112
|144
|1
|6
|196
|279
|North Dakota
|0
|2
|23
|36
|2
|3
|120
|98
|Illinois St.
|0
|3
|37
|96
|2
|4
|117
|155
___
Saturday’s Games
S. Dakota St. 41, W. Illinois 17
North Dakota at S. Illinois, 3 p.m.
N. Dakota St. 20, Illinois St. 0
Indiana St. at Missouri St., 3 p.m.
South Dakota at N. Iowa, 5 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 23
Youngstown St. at Indiana St., 1 p.m.
Illinois St. at South Dakota, 2 p.m.
W. Illinois at North Dakota, 3 p.m.
N. Iowa at S. Dakota St., 3 p.m.
Missouri St. at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.
MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|San Diego St.
|2
|0
|50
|20
|6
|0
|197
|96
|Nevada
|1
|0
|41
|31
|4
|1
|184
|124
|Fresno St.
|1
|1
|62
|57
|4
|2
|234
|135
|Hawaii
|1
|1
|40
|41
|3
|3
|167
|186
|San Jose St.
|1
|2
|44
|64
|3
|4
|136
|162
|UNLV
|0
|1
|30
|38
|0
|5
|93
|182
Mountain
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Colorado St.
|1
|0
|32
|14
|2
|3
|112
|110
|Air Force
|2
|1
|107
|73
|5
|1
|196
|97
|Utah St.
|1
|1
|52
|72
|3
|2
|146
|153
|Boise St.
|1
|1
|58
|44
|3
|3
|189
|131
|Wyoming
|0
|1
|14
|24
|4
|1
|152
|117
|New Mexico
|0
|2
|17
|69
|2
|4
|91
|165
___
Friday’s Games
San Diego St. 19, San Jose St. 13
Saturday’s Games
Fresno St. at Wyoming, 3:30 p.m.
Colorado St. at New Mexico, 7 p.m.
Utah St. at UNLV, 7 p.m.
Air Force at Boise St., 9 p.m.
Hawaii at Nevada, 10:30 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 21
San Jose St. at UNLV, 11 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 22
Colorado St. at Utah St., 9:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 23
New Mexico at Wyoming, 3:30 p.m.
Nevada at Fresno St., 7 p.m.
San Diego St. at Air Force, 7 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 24
New Mexico St. at Hawaii, 12 a.m.
Northeast Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Duquesne
|2
|0
|76
|48
|4
|1
|163
|126
|Bryant
|2
|1
|69
|62
|4
|3
|174
|188
|Sacred Heart
|2
|1
|53
|44
|4
|3
|115
|114
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|2
|1
|111
|52
|3
|4
|179
|156
|CCSU
|1
|1
|38
|46
|1
|5
|89
|221
|Merrimack
|1
|2
|67
|62
|4
|3
|230
|147
|LIU Brooklyn
|0
|2
|15
|98
|0
|5
|32
|254
|Wagner
|0
|2
|43
|60
|0
|6
|91
|259
___
Saturday’s Games
Merrimack 43, LIU Brooklyn 5
Bryant 18, St. Francis (Pa.) 17
Sacred Heart 27, CCSU 17
Saturday, Oct. 23
LIU Brooklyn at CCSU, Noon
Bryant at Wagner, Noon
Duquesne at Sacred Heart, Noon
Ohio Valley Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|UT Martin
|1
|0
|48
|24
|4
|1
|171
|151
|SE Missouri
|2
|1
|94
|56
|2
|4
|157
|214
|Murray St.
|1
|1
|46
|54
|2
|3
|98
|123
|Tennessee St.
|1
|1
|38
|69
|2
|3
|105
|130
|Tennessee Tech
|1
|1
|42
|45
|2
|4
|83
|195
|E. Illinois
|1
|1
|34
|36
|1
|5
|89
|156
|Austin Peay
|0
|2
|36
|54
|2
|4
|169
|198
___
Saturday’s Games
Murray St. at SE Missouri, 3 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at Tennessee St., 3 p.m.
UT Martin at E. Illinois, 3 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 23
Va. Lynchburg at Tennessee Tech, 2:30 p.m.
SE Missouri at UT Martin, 3 p.m.
Tennessee St. at E. Illinois, 3 p.m.
Austin Peay at Murray St., 3 p.m.
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
North
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Oregon
|2
|1
|89
|67
|5
|1
|203
|126
|Oregon St.
|2
|1
|96
|82
|4
|2
|204
|139
|Stanford
|2
|2
|107
|115
|3
|3
|155
|162
|Washington St.
|2
|2
|79
|99
|3
|3
|146
|149
|Washington
|1
|1
|55
|51
|2
|3
|124
|98
|California
|0
|3
|47
|76
|1
|5
|138
|162
South
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Arizona St.
|3
|0
|105
|46
|5
|1
|198
|97
|Utah
|2
|0
|66
|39
|3
|2
|154
|115
|UCLA
|2
|1
|92
|82
|4
|2
|211
|159
|Southern Cal
|2
|3
|163
|157
|3
|3
|193
|164
|Colorado
|0
|2
|27
|72
|1
|4
|69
|119
|Arizona
|0
|2
|35
|75
|0
|5
|84
|158
___
Friday’s Games
Oregon 24, California 17
Saturday’s Games
Arizona at Colorado, 3:30 p.m.
Stanford at Washington St., 7:30 p.m.
UCLA at Washington, 8:30 p.m.
Arizona St. at Utah, 10 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 22
Washington at Arizona, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 23
Oregon at UCLA, 3:30 p.m.
Colorado at California, 3:30 p.m.
BYU at Washington St., 3:30 p.m.
Utah at Oregon St., 7:30 p.m.
Southern Cal at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.
Patriot League
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Holy Cross
|1
|0
|48
|14
|4
|2
|185
|147
|Fordham
|2
|0
|108
|62
|4
|3
|239
|206
|Colgate
|2
|0
|58
|24
|2
|5
|98
|191
|Lafayette
|1
|1
|68
|42
|2
|5
|125
|164
|Georgetown
|0
|2
|35
|76
|1
|4
|88
|169
|Bucknell
|0
|2
|21
|93
|1
|5
|51
|209
|Lehigh
|0
|1
|3
|30
|0
|6
|9
|194
___
Friday’s Games
Cornell 34, Colgate 20
Saturday’s Games
Fordham 66, Bucknell 21
Harvard 30, Lafayette 3
Holy Cross 48, Georgetown 14
Saturday, Oct. 23
Lehigh at Fordham, 1 p.m.
Georgetown at Bucknell, 1 p.m.
Colgate vs. Holy Cross at Worcester, Mass., 5 p.m.
Pioneer League
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Davidson
|2
|0
|63
|44
|3
|1
|115
|115
|Marist
|3
|0
|81
|44
|3
|2
|112
|115
|Morehead St.
|2
|0
|83
|68
|3
|2
|190
|204
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|3
|1
|118
|47
|4
|2
|133
|100
|San Diego
|2
|1
|95
|73
|2
|4
|129
|206
|Dayton
|2
|2
|146
|118
|3
|3
|166
|183
|Drake
|1
|2
|37
|55
|2
|4
|89
|141
|Valparaiso
|1
|2
|61
|68
|1
|5
|89
|188
|Presbyterian
|0
|2
|73
|101
|2
|3
|225
|219
|Butler
|0
|3
|24
|94
|2
|4
|157
|191
|Stetson
|0
|3
|38
|107
|2
|4
|141
|200
___
Saturday’s Games
Marist 20, Dayton 17
St. Thomas (Minn.) 38, Stetson 7
Butler at Morehead St., 3 p.m.
Drake at San Diego, 5 p.m.
Presbyterian at Davidson, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 23
Morehead St. at Marist, Noon
Dayton at Valparaiso, 1 p.m.
Stetson at Drake, 1 p.m.
San Diego at Presbyterian, 1 p.m.
Davidson at Butler, 1 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Georgia
|4
|0
|173
|23
|6
|0
|239
|33
|Kentucky
|4
|0
|113
|72
|6
|0
|186
|105
|Tennessee
|2
|1
|121
|82
|4
|2
|249
|129
|Florida
|2
|3
|164
|114
|4
|3
|241
|148
|South Carolina
|0
|3
|43
|101
|3
|3
|132
|132
|Missouri
|0
|3
|66
|132
|3
|4
|241
|260
|Vanderbilt
|0
|2
|0
|104
|2
|4
|80
|217
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alabama
|2
|1
|111
|91
|5
|1
|266
|132
|Auburn
|2
|1
|72
|76
|5
|2
|248
|138
|Mississippi
|1
|1
|73
|93
|4
|1
|231
|155
|Texas A&M
|2
|2
|108
|98
|5
|2
|193
|115
|Mississippi St.
|1
|1
|51
|50
|3
|2
|139
|125
|LSU
|2
|2
|117
|133
|4
|3
|227
|199
|Arkansas
|1
|3
|94
|137
|4
|3
|217
|185
___
Saturday’s Games
Auburn 38, Arkansas 23
Texas A&M 35, Missouri 14
LSU 49, Florida 42
Kentucky at Georgia, 3:30 p.m.
Vanderbilt at South Carolina, 4 p.m.
Alabama at Mississippi St., 7 p.m.
Mississippi at Tennessee, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 23
Ark.-Pine Bluff vs. Arkansas at Little Rock, Ark., Noon
LSU at Mississippi, 3:30 p.m.
Mississippi St. at Vanderbilt, 4 p.m.
Tennessee at Alabama, 7 p.m.
South Carolina at Texas A&M, 7:30 p.m.
Southern Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Mercer
|3
|0
|103
|69
|4
|1
|186
|117
|ETSU
|3
|1
|146
|111
|6
|1
|252
|134
|VMI
|2
|1
|92
|92
|4
|2
|178
|197
|Chattanooga
|2
|1
|100
|70
|3
|3
|163
|128
|Furman
|1
|1
|45
|44
|3
|2
|107
|107
|Samford
|2
|2
|159
|161
|3
|3
|238
|208
|The Citadel
|1
|1
|56
|72
|2
|3
|136
|175
|Wofford
|0
|4
|88
|127
|1
|5
|122
|180
|W. Carolina
|0
|3
|78
|121
|0
|6
|140
|280
___
Saturday’s Games
Samford 27, Wofford 24
Chattanooga 21, ETSU 16
VMI at Mercer, 4 p.m.
The Citadel at Furman, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 23
Chattanooga at Samford, 1 p.m.
ETSU at Furman, 2 p.m.
W. Carolina at The Citadel, 2 p.m.
Wofford at Mercer, 6 p.m.
Southland Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Incarnate Word
|3
|0
|107
|48
|5
|1
|230
|135
|SE Louisiana
|2
|0
|96
|83
|4
|1
|243
|166
|Northwestern St.
|1
|1
|48
|55
|1
|4
|82
|147
|Nicholls
|1
|2
|117
|113
|2
|4
|189
|196
|McNeese St.
|0
|2
|35
|69
|1
|4
|109
|169
|Houston Baptist
|0
|2
|34
|69
|0
|5
|91
|178
___
Saturday’s Games
Incarnate Word 38, Nicholls 21
McNeese St. at Northwestern St., 4 p.m.
Houston Baptist at SE Louisiana, 5 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 23
Incarnate Word at McNeese St., 1 p.m.
SE Louisiana at Northwestern St., 4 p.m.
Nicholls at Houston Baptist, 7 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Jackson St.
|2
|0
|68
|21
|4
|1
|137
|66
|Florida A&M
|2
|1
|69
|38
|4
|2
|150
|90
|Alabama St.
|2
|1
|73
|67
|3
|2
|87
|142
|MVSU
|1
|1
|45
|52
|2
|3
|75
|161
|Alabama A&M
|1
|3
|104
|160
|3
|3
|191
|236
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|4
|94
|123
|0
|7
|171
|266
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Prairie View
|4
|0
|126
|73
|5
|1
|172
|140
|Alcorn St.
|2
|0
|63
|58
|3
|2
|111
|119
|Southern U.
|1
|1
|69
|60
|2
|3
|137
|170
|Texas Southern
|1
|1
|52
|71
|2
|3
|162
|185
|Grambling St.
|1
|2
|67
|76
|2
|4
|83
|168
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|3
|70
|101
|1
|4
|127
|162
___
Saturday’s Games
Prairie View 35, Bethune-Cookman 29
Florida A&M 35, Alabama A&M 31
Texas Southern vs. Grambling St., t at Grambling, La., 3 p.m.
Southern U. at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 3 p.m.
Alabama St. at Jackson St., 3 p.m.
Alcorn St. at MVSU, 4 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 23
Ark.-Pine Bluff vs. Arkansas at Little Rock, Ark., Noon
Bethune-Cookman at Jackson St., 2 p.m.
Florida A&M at MVSU, 4 p.m.
Prairie View at Southern U., 7 p.m.
Alcorn St. at Texas Southern, 8 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Coastal Carolina
|2
|0
|111
|26
|6
|0
|293
|90
|Appalachian St.
|1
|1
|58
|57
|4
|2
|189
|141
|Troy
|1
|1
|43
|53
|3
|3
|146
|109
|Georgia St.
|1
|1
|71
|66
|2
|4
|142
|211
|Georgia Southern
|1
|3
|117
|129
|2
|5
|163
|237
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|3
|0
|89
|51
|5
|1
|183
|127
|Texas State
|1
|0
|33
|31
|2
|3
|131
|178
|South Alabama
|1
|2
|90
|67
|4
|2
|171
|114
|Louisiana-Monroe
|1
|2
|56
|130
|2
|3
|78
|182
|Arkansas St.
|0
|2
|53
|111
|1
|5
|180
|280
___
Tuesday’s Games
Louisiana-Lafayette 41, Appalachian St. 13
Thursday’s Games
South Alabama 41, Georgia Southern 14
Saturday’s Games
Troy at Texas State, 3 p.m.
Liberty at Louisiana-Monroe, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 20
Coastal Carolina at Appalachian St., 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 21
Louisiana-Lafayette at Arkansas St., 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 23
Texas State at Georgia St., 2 p.m.
South Alabama at Louisiana-Monroe, 7 p.m.
Western Athletic Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Sam Houston St.
|3
|0
|107
|62
|5
|0
|201
|92
|E. Kentucky
|2
|0
|50
|18
|4
|2
|140
|126
|Jacksonville St.
|1
|0
|28
|24
|3
|3
|112
|161
|Cent. Arkansas
|1
|1
|77
|66
|2
|3
|177
|172
|Abilene Christian
|1
|2
|92
|72
|3
|3
|197
|144
|Stephen F. Austin
|1
|2
|64
|59
|3
|3
|205
|113
|Lamar
|0
|2
|7
|97
|2
|3
|71
|164
|Tarleton St.
|0
|2
|13
|40
|2
|3
|142
|108
|Dixie St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|58
|206
___
Saturday’s Games
Lamar at Abilene Christian, 4 p.m.
E. Kentucky at Cent. Arkansas, 5 p.m.
Tarleton St. at Dixie St., 9 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 23
Jacksonville St. at Sam Houston St., 3 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at Lamar, 7 p.m.
Midwestern St. at Tarleton St., 7 p.m.
Stephen F. Austin at Dixie St., 9 p.m.
MAJOR INDEPENDENTS
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Army
|4
|1
|172
|104
|Umass
|1
|5
|100
|249
|BYU
|5
|1
|163
|123
|Liberty
|5
|1
|212
|86
|Notre Dame
|5
|1
|186
|146
|New Mexico St.
|1
|6
|161
|260
|Uconn
|1
|7
|133
|280
___
Saturday’s Games
Uconn 21, Yale 15
BYU at Baylor, 3:30 p.m.
Liberty at Louisiana-Monroe, 7 p.m.
Army at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 22
Middle Tennessee at Uconn, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 23
Wake Forest at Army, Noon
Umass at Florida St., Noon
BYU at Washington St., 3:30 p.m.
Liberty at North Texas, 4 p.m.
Southern Cal at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 24
New Mexico St. at Hawaii, 12 a.m.
