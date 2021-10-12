Fan unrest as Hungary draws at England; Poland walks off

LONDON (AP) — Crowd trouble marred World Cup qualifiers as Hungary fans clashed with police during a 1-1 draw against…

LONDON (AP) — Crowd trouble marred World Cup qualifiers as Hungary fans clashed with police during a 1-1 draw against England at Wembley Stadium and Poland’s players walked off in Albania after bottles were hurled in another Group I match on Tuesday.

Karol Świderski had just scored for Poland in the 77th minutes when he was struck by a bottle thrown from the stands. It led to the game being suspended for around 20 minutes.

The disorder in England happened around kickoff after home players taking a knee had been booed by the visiting fans.

“Officers entered the stand to arrest a spectator for a racially aggravated public order offence following comments made towards a steward,” the Metropolitan Police said in a statement. “As the officers made the arrest, minor disorder broke out involving other spectators.”

Police were seen wielding batons to hold back the visiting fans but the rest of the game passed off largely peacefully.

Luke Shaw’s foul on Loic Nego led to Roland Sallai putting Hungary ahead from the penalty spot in the 24th minute.

England recovered a point in the 37th minute when John Stones turned in a free kick from Manchester City temmate Phil Foden.

England coach Gareth Southgate even took captain Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling off with 15 minutes to go for Jordan Henderson and Tammy Abraham.

But England couldn’t produce a winner, dropping points in World Cup qualifier at home for the first time since a draw against Ukraine in September 2012.

England remains top of Group I with games against Albania and San Marino remaining next month in the pursuit of automatic qualification for a place at the World Cup in Qatar next year.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.