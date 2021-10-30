Coronavirus News: Pfizer shots cleared for kids 5-11 | COVID vaccinations offer more protection | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Fabio scores in 91st minute, Red Bulls beat Montreal 1-0

The Associated Press

October 30, 2021, 6:49 PM

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Fabio scored a game-winning goal in second-half stoppage time as the New York Red Bulls beat Montreal 1-0 on Saturday.

New York (13-12-7) has not scored or conceded more than one goal in its last nine home matches, including winning the last three 1-0. The Red Bulls are the first team to play nine straight home matches without either team reaching two goals since Columbus in 2006.

Fabio headed in a feed from second-half substitute Caden Clark to keep New York’s playoff hopes alive.

Montreal (11-11-10) had drawn its last three matches with two of those featuring 95th-minute equalizers.

