ECHL Glance

The Associated Press

October 24, 2021, 10:09 AM

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Newfoundland 3 3 0 0 0 6 12 6
Reading 2 1 0 1 0 3 10 9
Jacksonville 1 1 0 0 0 2 5 1
Orlando 1 1 0 0 0 2 3 1
South Carolina 1 1 0 0 0 2 4 2
Maine 2 1 1 0 0 2 9 7
Norfolk 2 1 1 0 0 2 9 10
Worcester 2 1 1 0 0 2 7 9
Adirondack 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 3
Atlanta 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 3
Florida 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 5
Greenville 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 4
Trois-Rivieres 2 0 2 0 0 0 4 9

Western Conference

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Idaho 2 2 0 0 0 4 12 6
Cincinnati 1 1 0 0 0 2 3 2
Fort Wayne 1 1 0 0 0 2 4 3
Kalamazoo 1 1 0 0 0 2 5 2
Wichita 1 1 0 0 0 2 7 0
Iowa 2 1 1 0 0 2 10 9
Kansas City 2 1 1 0 0 2 9 10
Rapid City 2 1 1 0 0 2 7 6
Tulsa 2 1 1 0 0 2 6 7
Allen 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 7
Indy 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 3
Toledo 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 5
Wheeling 1 0 1 0 0 0 3 4
Utah 2 0 2 0 0 0 6 12

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

South Carolina 4, Greenville 2

Cincinnati 3, Indy 2

Jacksonville 5, Florida 1

Kalamazoo 5, Toledo 2

Newfoundland 3, Adirondack 2

Orlando 3, Atlanta 1

Reading 6, Norfolk 4

Fort Wayne 4, Wheeling 3

Worcester 4, Maine 3

Kansas City 5, Iowa 3

Wichita 7, Allen 0

Tulsa 4, Rapid City 3

Idaho 5, Utah 3

Sunday’s Games

Wichita at Allen, 3:05 p.m.

Idaho at Utah, 3:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Newfoundland at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Worcester at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Norfolk at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Wheeling at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

