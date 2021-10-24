All Times EDT
Eastern Conference
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|6
|12
|6
|Reading
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|10
|9
|Jacksonville
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|1
|Orlando
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|1
|South Carolina
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|2
|Maine
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|9
|7
|Norfolk
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|9
|10
|Worcester
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|7
|9
|Adirondack
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Atlanta
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Florida
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|Greenville
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|Trois-Rivieres
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|9
Western Conference
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Idaho
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|12
|6
|Cincinnati
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|2
|Fort Wayne
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|3
|Kalamazoo
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|2
|Wichita
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|7
|0
|Iowa
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|10
|9
|Kansas City
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|9
|10
|Rapid City
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|7
|6
|Tulsa
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|6
|7
|Allen
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|Indy
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Toledo
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|Wheeling
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4
|Utah
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|6
|12
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Saturday’s Games
South Carolina 4, Greenville 2
Cincinnati 3, Indy 2
Jacksonville 5, Florida 1
Kalamazoo 5, Toledo 2
Newfoundland 3, Adirondack 2
Orlando 3, Atlanta 1
Reading 6, Norfolk 4
Fort Wayne 4, Wheeling 3
Worcester 4, Maine 3
Kansas City 5, Iowa 3
Wichita 7, Allen 0
Tulsa 4, Rapid City 3
Idaho 5, Utah 3
Sunday’s Games
Wichita at Allen, 3:05 p.m.
Idaho at Utah, 3:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Newfoundland at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Worcester at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Norfolk at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Wheeling at Iowa, 8 p.m.
