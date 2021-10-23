All Times EDT Eastern Conference GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 2 2 0 0 0 4…

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 2 2 0 0 0 4 9 4 Maine 1 1 0 0 0 2 6 3 Norfolk 1 1 0 0 0 2 5 4 Reading 1 0 0 1 0 1 4 5 Adirondack 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Atlanta 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Florida 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Greenville 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Jacksonville 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Orlando 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 South Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Worcester 1 0 1 0 0 0 3 6 Trois-Rivieres 2 0 2 0 0 0 4 9

Western Conference

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Idaho 1 1 0 0 0 2 7 3 Iowa 1 1 0 0 0 2 7 4 Rapid City 1 1 0 0 0 2 4 2 Allen 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Cincinnati 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Fort Wayne 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Indy 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Kalamazoo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Toledo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Wheeling 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Wichita 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Kansas City 1 0 1 0 0 0 4 7 Tulsa 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 4 Utah 1 0 1 0 0 0 3 7

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Newfoundland 3, Trois-Rivieres 1

Maine 6, Worcester 3

Norfolk 5, Reading 4

Iowa 7, Kansas City 4

Rapid City 4, Tulsa 2

Idaho 7, Utah 3

Saturday’s Games

Greenville at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at Indy, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Florida, 7 p.m.

Newfoundland at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Norfolk at Reading, 7 p.m.

Toledo at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Wheeling at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Maine at Worcester, 7:35 p.m.

Iowa at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Idaho at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Wichita at Allen, 3:05 p.m.

Idaho at Utah, 3:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Newfoundland at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.