All Times EDT
Eastern Conference
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|9
|4
|Maine
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|6
|3
|Norfolk
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|4
|Reading
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|4
|5
|Adirondack
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Atlanta
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Florida
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Greenville
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Orlando
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|South Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Worcester
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|6
|Trois-Rivieres
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|9
Western Conference
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Idaho
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|7
|3
|Iowa
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|7
|4
|Rapid City
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|2
|Allen
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fort Wayne
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Indy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kalamazoo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Toledo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wheeling
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wichita
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kansas City
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|7
|Tulsa
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|Utah
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|7
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Friday’s Games
Newfoundland 3, Trois-Rivieres 1
Maine 6, Worcester 3
Norfolk 5, Reading 4
Iowa 7, Kansas City 4
Rapid City 4, Tulsa 2
Idaho 7, Utah 3
Saturday’s Games
Greenville at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Cincinnati at Indy, 7 p.m.
Jacksonville at Florida, 7 p.m.
Newfoundland at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Norfolk at Reading, 7 p.m.
Toledo at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.
Wheeling at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.
Maine at Worcester, 7:35 p.m.
Iowa at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Wichita at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Idaho at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Wichita at Allen, 3:05 p.m.
Idaho at Utah, 3:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Newfoundland at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.