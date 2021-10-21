Coronavirus News: US shares 200M COVID-19 shots | Montgomery Co. preps for kids vaccine approval | FDA OKs mixing vaccines | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
ECHL Glance

The Associated Press

October 21, 2021, 10:09 AM

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Adirondack 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Atlanta 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Florida 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Greenville 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Jacksonville 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Maine 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Newfoundland 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Norfolk 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Orlando 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Reading 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
South Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Trois-Rivieres 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Worcester 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Western Conference

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Allen 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Cincinnati 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Fort Wayne 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Idaho 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Indy 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Iowa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Kalamazoo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Kansas City 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Rapid City 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Toledo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Tulsa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Utah 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Wheeling 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Wichita 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Newfoundland at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Newfoundland at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.

Worcester at Maine, 7:15 p.m.

Reading at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Kansas City at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Tulsa at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Utah at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Greenville at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at Indy, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Florida, 7 p.m.

Newfoundland at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Norfolk at Reading, 7 p.m.

Toledo at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Wheeling at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Maine at Worcester, 7:35 p.m.

Iowa at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Idaho at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Wichita at Allen, 3:05 p.m.

Idaho at Utah, 3:10 p.m.

