Coronavirus News: Prince William Co. schools approving overtime for staff | CDC approves expanded booster rollout | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Home » Sports » Easton leads as Mallorca…

Easton leads as Mallorca Open suspended due to darkness

The Associated Press

October 22, 2021, 2:51 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SANTA PONSA, Spain (AP) — Bryce Easton was leading the Mallorca Open on Friday when the second round was suspended because of darkness on the Mediterranean island.

Easton had a four-shot lead when play was stopped with the South African still to finish the 18th hole. Easton was 4 under on the windy day at the Santa Ponsa course after making four birdies to go with one bogey on the par-4 14th. That took him to 11 under overall.

“Overall, very happy with how today went,” Easton said. “There were a lot of cross winds. … It was a tricky day.”

First-round leader Jeff Winther of Denmark was four shots back after a 1-over 71, tied for second with Spanish trio Álvaro Quiros, Sebastián García and Jorge Campillo, who all finished their second round.

Another seven golfers are another shot back.

The second round will resume at 9 a.m. local time on Saturday.

The Mallorca Open is the third and final event of the European Tour’s Spain swing.

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

DoD civilians will be suspended without pay and then fired if they do not get vaccinated

From recruitment to retention, Army puts more management focus on civilian workforce

True costs of troubled VA EHR project are 'no longer clear,' appropriators concede

Federal Data Strategy 2021 action plan sets cross-agency goals on AI, upskilling workforce

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up