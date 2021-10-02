Coronavirus News: US hits 700,000 COVID deaths | National Zoo cats ‘improving’ after COVID-19 | Montgomery Co. schools to allow religious exemption | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Sports » Domínguez scores 2 goals,…

Domínguez scores 2 goals, Austin beats Real Salt Lake 2-1

The Associated Press

October 2, 2021, 5:58 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Cecilio Domínguez scored a goal in each half and Austin beat Real Salt Lake 2-1 on Saturday.

Austin (7-17-4) won for just the second time in its last eight matches. Real Salt Lake (11-11-6) made its first trip to Austin.

Domínguez scored his sixth goal of the season in the 17th minute with an easy finish of a rebound in front of the net. Domínguez had another easy goal in the 55th when he was left unmarked at the back post for Diego Fagundez’s cross on a breakaway.

Damir Kreilach scored his 13th goal of the season for RSL in the 64th, finishing a nice pass from Rubio Rubín.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Biden signs bill to avert partial government shutdown

All TSP funds — except G — post negative returns in September

VA extending pandemic IT mindset to continue modernization acceleration

House members continue rallying cry for better TSA officer pay

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up