Czechs wants Scottish FA to apology for insulting kid fans

The Associated Press

October 4, 2021, 8:10 AM

PRAGUE (AP) — Czech Foreign Minister Jakub Kulhanek asked the British ambassador to Prague on Monday to request the Scottish soccer association distance itself from its advisor Marvin Bartley or apologize for his words.

Kulhanek summoned Nick Archer following widespread criticism in Scotland of the behaviour of thousands of young Sparta Prague supporters who repeatedly booed Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara in Thursday’s Europa League game in Prague.

Bartley, who is the advisor on equality and diversity, said he was not shocked by that.

“In no way is this the fault of the CHILDREN because they’re behaving in a way they see adults do/encourage. What chance do they have when placed in a bowl with rotten fruit,” he tweeted.

Kulhanek told the ambassador such a “scandalous comparison” angered the Czechs. He said that emotions linked to a game, must not turn into “xenophobic insults aimed at underaged children.”

Regular fans were banned at Sparta’s stadium for the Czech club’s 1-0 victory because of previous racist behavior, but UEFA allowed the host to have the support of some 10,000 schoolchildren aged 6-14.

The booing of Kamara came after Ondrej Kudela from Sparta’s archrival, Slavia Prague, received a 10-match ban from UEFA for racially abusing the Finnish player in a knockout game in the Europa League last season.

The ban from all UEFA competitions prevented the 34-year-old Kudela, who was a starter for the Czech Republic, from playing at this year’s European Championship.

Kamara was sent off Thursday after picking up his second yellow in the second half.

Sparta was ordered by UEFA to play a game without fans due to racist abuse of a player during a home Champions League qualifier against Monaco on Aug 3.

A group of fans directed monkey chants at Monaco midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni after he scored the opening goal in the first half, and again when the game was over.

