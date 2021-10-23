Coronavirus News: Fairfax Co. votes to increase substitute teacher pay | Is it time to get a COVID-19 booster? Which one? | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Cristian Arango, LAFC play Minnesota United to 1-1 tie

The Associated Press

October 23, 2021, 11:53 PM

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Cristian Arango scored for the third consecutive game and Jamal Blackman had a career-high seven saves and Los Angeles FC tied 1-1 with Minnesota United on Saturday night.

Arango played a bending free kick from 24-yards out that handcuffed goalkeeper Tyler Miller to give LAFC (11-12-8) a 1-0 lead in the 32nd minute. The 26-year-old, who signed with the team on Aug. 2, has scored 12 goals in the last 11 games, including six in the last three matches.

Emanuel Reynoso’s free-kick from 21-yards out was parried by Blackman before Osvaldo Alonso played a half-volley for Minnesota (12-10-9) that tied the score at 1-1 in the 65th minute. Alonso scored for the first time since September 25, 2019.

Minnesota had 70.4% possession and outshot LAFC 18-6.

Arango scored two goals in a 3-1 win over the San Jose Earthquakes last Saturday and had a hat trick in a 3-2 win over FC Dallas on Wednesday.

