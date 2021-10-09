Coronavirus News: Financial help coming for Prince George's Co. renters | Direct care workers hard to find | ‘America is hurting’ | Who's vaccinated in DMV? | Latest cases in DC region
Craig Anderson makes 18 saves, Sabres beat Red Wings 3-1

The Associated Press

October 9, 2021, 6:49 PM

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Craig Anderson made 18 saves to help the Buffalo Sabres beat the Detroit Red Wings 3-1 on Saturday in exhibition play.

JJ Peterka, Zemgus Girgensons, and Vinnie Hinostroza scored for the Sabres. They finished the exhibition season 2-3-1.

Sam Gagner scored for Detroit and Alex Nedeljkovic made 35 saves. The Red Wings were 4-4-0 in the preseason.

PREDATORS 4, HURRICANES 3

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) —Tanner Jeannot scored the deciding goal midway through the third period in Nashville’s victory over Carolina in the preseason finale for both teams.

Roman Josi, Yakov Trenin and Filip Forsberg also scored for Nashville. Juuse Saros stopped 23 of 24 shots in the first two period, and David Rittich made 11 saves on 13 shots in the third.

Jordan Martinook, Ethan Bear and Stefan Noesen scored for Carolina. Frederik Andersen made 13 saves.

___

For more AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/ap_sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

