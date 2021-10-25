Coronavirus News: Doctors often aware of early COVID treatment | Kids could start getting vaccines by Nov. 4-5 | Ed Sheeran gets COVID-19 | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Champions Tour Schedule

The Associated Press

October 25, 2021, 3:01 PM

Jan. 21-23 _ Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai (Darren Clarke)

Feb. 26-28 _ Cologuard Classic (Kevin Sutherland)

March 5-7 _ Hoag Classic, Newport Beach, Calif. (canceled)

April 16-18 _ Chubb Classic (Steve Stricker)

April 30-May 2 _ Insperity Invitational (Mike Weir)

May 6-9 _ Regions Tradition (Alex Cejka)

May 14-16 _ Mitsubishi Electric Classic (Dicky Pride)

May 27-30 _ KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship (Alex Cejka)

June 4-6 _ Principal Charity Classic (Stephen Ames)

June 11-13 _ American Family Insurance Championship (Jerry Kelly)

June 24-27 _ Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship (Steve Stricker)

July 2-4 _ DICK’S Sporting Goods Open (Cameron Beckman)

July 8-11 _ U.S. Senior Open Championship (Jim Furyk)

July 22-25 _ The Senior Open Championship presented by Rolex (Stephen Dodd)

Aug. 13-15 _ Shaw Charity Classic (Doug Barron)

Aug. 20-22 _ Boeing Classic (Rod Pampling)

Aug. 27-29 _ The Ally Challenge (Joe Durant)

Sept. 10-12 _ Ascension Charity Classic (David Toms)

Sept. 17-19 _ Sanford International (Darren Clarke)

Sept. 24-26 _ PURE Insurance Championship (K.J. Choi)

Oct. 8-10 _ Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS (Phil Mickelson)

Oct. 15-17 _ SAS Championship (Lee Janzen)

Oct. 22-24 _ Dominion Energy Charity Classic (Bernhard Langer)

Nov. 5-7 _ TimberTech Championship, Boca Raton, Fla.

Nov. 11-14 _ Charles Schwab Cup Championship, Phoenix

