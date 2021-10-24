Coronavirus News: Fairfax Co. votes to increase substitute teacher pay | Is it time to get a COVID-19 booster? Which one? | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Home » Sports » Car driver killed in…

Car driver killed in collision with junior hockey team’s bus

The Associated Press

October 24, 2021, 5:10 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ASTLE, New Brunswick (AP) — The driver of a car died Sunday in a collision with a bus transporting the Miramichi Timberwolves Junior A hockey team on a New Brunswick road.

The RCMP said the crash occurred on Highway 8 in the small community of Astle — about 40 miles north of Fredericton — at about 11:30 a.m.

The Maritime Junior Hockey League confirmed the Timberwolves’ bus was involved in the crash. The league said there were “limited injuries” to those on the bus.

The team was on its way to Fredericton for a game that was canceled.

In 2018 in Saskatchewan, sixteen people were killed and thirteen injured when the junior Humboldt Broncos’ bus was struck by a truck.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

DoD civilians will be suspended without pay and then fired if they do not get vaccinated

Agencies get new guidance for securing mobile devices on international travel

FLRA nominees pledge expeditious action on backlog of unfair labor practice complaints

From recruitment to retention, Army puts more management focus on civilian workforce

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up