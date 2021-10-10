Canucks trade Juolevi to Panthers for Lammikko, Juulsen

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — The Vancouver Canucks traded Finnish defenseman Olli Juolevi to the Florida Panthers on Sunday for…

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — The Vancouver Canucks traded Finnish defenseman Olli Juolevi to the Florida Panthers on Sunday for Finnish forward Juho Lammikko and B.C. defenseman Noah Juulsen.

Selected fifth overall in the 2016 NHL draft, the 23-year-old Juolevi had two goals and an assist in 23 games for the Canucks last season.

The 24-year-old Juulsen appeared in four games for Florida last season. Picked 26th overall by Montreal in 2015, he has two goals and six assists in 48 NHL games with the Canadiens and Panthers.

Lammikko, 25, had four goals and an assist in 44 games with the Panthers last season. He has four goals and seven assists in 84 career games.

