Cam Atkinson scores twice, Flyers beat Bruins 6-3

The Associated Press

October 20, 2021, 10:22 PM

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Cam Atkinson scored two goals, including the go-ahead score that sent him tumbling into the boards, in the Philadelphia Flyers’ 6-3 victory over the Boston Bruins on Wednesday night.

The Flyers have won two straight since dropping the season opener and a revamped roster has paid early dividends. Atkinson, acquired in a deal with Columbus, had the crowd going wild on his hustle-and-tumble goal only 58 seconds into the third for a 4-3 lead. Joel Farabee picked off a pass from Mike Reilly and fed to his right to a streaking Atkinson. Atkinson got tripped up and slid back first into the boards.

Travis Konecny beat Jeremy Swayman from the slot to make it 5-3 and had the crowd chanting “Let’s Go Flyers!” Sean Couturier knocked in an empty-netter, making it the second straight game the Flyers scored six goals.

Farabee, Scott Laughton also scored for Philadelphia. Martin Jones stopped 37 shots in his first start of the season after signing a $2 million, one-year deal to serve as Carter Hart’s backup.

Karson Kuhlman, Taylor Hall and Brad Marchand scored for Boston.

