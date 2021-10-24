Coronavirus News: Fairfax Co. votes to increase substitute teacher pay | Is it time to get a COVID-19 booster? Which one? | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Bruins snap San Jose’s season-opening 4-game win streak

The Associated Press

October 24, 2021, 9:11 PM

BOSTON (AP) — Brad Marchand scored 28 seconds into the game and added an assist as the Boston Bruins beat San Jose 4-3 Sunday, snapping the Sharks’ season-opening four-game win streak.

David Pastrnak and Derek Forbort each had a goal and an assist, and Jake DeBrusk also scored for Boston. Linus Ullmark finished with 23 saves for the Bruins, who held on after the Sharks scored back-to-back goals late in the third period.

Jasper Weatherby, Tomas Hertl and Timo Meier scored for the Sharks, who were trying to go 5-0 for the first time since 2013. Adin Hill was pulled after allowing four goals on 14 shots in the first 21:28. James Reimer replaced Hill and stopped all 20 shots he faced, keeping the Sharks close before goals 1:49 apart in the third made it a tight finish.

PREDATORS 5, WILD 2

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Roman Josi had a four-point game, Connor Ingram won his first NHL start, and Nashville ended Minnesota’s season-opening win streak at four games.

Ryan Johansen scored twice, Josi, Tanner Jeannot and Filip Forsberg had goals and Matt Duchene added three assists for the Predators, who have scored nine goals in two games after scoring eight total in their first four outings.

The 24-year-old Ingram finished with 33 saves.

Nick Bjugstad and Nico Sturm scored for Minnesota, which was looking to open the season with five straight victories for the first time since 2007-08.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

