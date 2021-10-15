Coronavirus News: Manassas school reopens in-person classes next week | DC sets rent relief application deadline | FDA endorses booster for J&J vaccine | Latest cases in DC region | Local vaccination numbers
Brittany Force has quickest run in Bristol Dragway history

The Associated Press

October 15, 2021, 8:36 PM

BRISTOL, Tenn. (AP) — Brittany Force made the quickest run in Bristol Dragway history Friday, powering to the provisional No. 1 spot in Top Fuel qualifying at the NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals.

Force blistered the track record at Thunder Valley with a 3.682-second run at 328.94 mph. She’s in position for her 10th No. 1 in the past 11 events and 12th of the season.

“Twelve No. 1 qualifiers is a great accomplishment for our entire team,” Force said. “That’s huge and it’s hard work from every one of our guys. It’s not easy to pull that off and we’ve done a good job at it, and now our focus is hopefully on two rounds on Saturday and then raceday.”

Tim Wilkerson topped the Funny Car field and Matt Smith was the fastest in Pro Stock Motorcycle in the fifth of seven races in the Countdown to the Championship playoffs. Wilkerson had a 3.965 at 295.27 in a Ford Mustang, and Smith ran a 6.900 at 197.51 on an EBR.

