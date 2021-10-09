Coronavirus News: DC anticipates improvement in school virus testing | National Zoo animals recover | What's driving increase in vaccines? | Who's vaccinated in DMV? | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Sports » Brittany Force breaks Texas…

Brittany Force breaks Texas Motorplex records in qualifying

The Associated Press

October 9, 2021, 12:47 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ENNIS, Texas (AP) — Brittany Force broke both ends of the Texas Motorplex record in Top Fuel qualifying Friday night for the Texas NHRA FallNationals.

Force made the fifth-quickest run in NHRA history with a 3.637-second pass at 335.32 mph. She’s trying to earn her 11th No. 1 qualifier of the season and 31st overall.

“That was a killer run,” Force said. “We were going for mid-3.60s, so when they told me what I ran on the top end, that was really impressive. With (crew chief) David Grubnic and Mac Savage, you can’t put that past them. They’re capable of running crazy numbers and setting records. We’re off to a good start to this weekend and the great thing is we get two more qualifying runs (Saturday).”

Robert Hight led in Funny Car, Greg Anderson in Pro Stock and Steve Johnson in Pro Stock Motorcycle in the fourth event in the Countdown to the Championship playoffs.

Hight ran a 3.878 at 331.94 in a Chevrolet Camaro SS in pursuit of his 70th career No. 1 qualifier. Anderson had a 6.553 at 209.23 in a Camaro, and fellow points leader Johnson had a 6.756 at 198.44 on a Suzuki.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

DoD takes large step in changing operations, business for a world affected by climate change

DoD outlines steps to stand up zero trust program office

Army delays huge IT personnel system rollout by nearly a year

Secretive satellite agency opens up to industry with new contract vehicle

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up