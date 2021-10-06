Coronavirus News: DC Council passes limited virtual learning expansion | Do school mask mandates work? | How to find Native American COVID-19 data in Md. | Who's vaccinated in DMV? | Latest cases in DC region
Brighton says player assisting in police investigation

The Associated Press

October 6, 2021, 5:09 PM

BRIGHTON, England (AP) — A Brighton player is assisting police with the investigation of an alleged offense, the Premier League team said Wednesday.

The south-coast club did not disclose the player in question or the nature of the alleged offense.

“The matter is subject to a legal process,” read a short statement released by Brighton, which added that the club was unable to make further comment.

Brighton is in sixth place in the Premier League.

