Coronavirus News: US hits 700,000 COVID deaths | National Zoo cats ‘improving’ after COVID-19 | Montgomery Co. schools to allow religious exemption | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Sports » Brian White has hat…

Brian White has hat trick, Vancouver beats San Jose 3-0

The Associated Press

October 3, 2021, 12:25 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Brian White scored goals and the Vancouver Whitecaps beat the San Jose Earthquakes 3-0 on Saturday night to improve their playoff hopes.

The American striker scored in the 26th, 59th and 73rd minutes for his first career MLS hat trick. Maxime Crepeau made five saves for his third straight shutout.

Vancouver improved to 9-8-10 with seven games left.

JT Marcinkowski stopped three of six on-target shots for the Earthquakes (8-11-9).

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

House members continue rallying cry for better TSA officer pay

Transportation Dept. furloughs 3,700 employees over lapse in federal highway fund

Biden signs bill to avert partial government shutdown

Federal employees will pay nearly 4% more toward health premiums in 2022

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up