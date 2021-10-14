Coronavirus News: Frustrations over DC school reopening | When will Montgomery Co. end mask mandate? | Loudoun Co. adds remote learning days | Latest cases in DC region | Local vaccination numbers
Home » Sports » Breanna Stewart undergoes minor…

Breanna Stewart undergoes minor surgery on Achilles tendon

The Associated Press

October 14, 2021, 7:07 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Storm forward Breanna Stewart underwent surgery for a minor repair and reinforcement of the Achilles tendon in her left leg, the team announced Thursday.

Stewart had the surgery performed by Dr. Martin O’Malley in New York on Wednesday. Stewart injured her left foot on Sept. 7 against Washington and did not play in the final two regular-season games or Seattle’s playoff game. The Storm were eliminated by Phoenix 85-80 in overtime in the second round of the WNBA playoffs.

The team said Stewart is expected to be available for the start of WNBA training camps next season.

Stewart averaged 20.3 points and 9.5 rebounds this season for the Storm.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

For federal accessibility managers, adding 'A' to new DEIA initiative is a welcome change

ATF misclassified jobs, improperly paid out law enforcement benefits, audit finds

Army's new digital strategy looks well beyond nuts and bolts of IT modernization

NIST seeks feedback on potential 'moonshot' of supply chain security project

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up