Coronavirus News: Gyms ask DC to review mask mandate | J&J seeks authorization for boosters | AstraZeneca asks FDA to authorize antibody treatment | Who's vaccinated in DMV? | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Sports » Brazilian soccer player arrested…

Brazilian soccer player arrested for kicking referee in head

The Associated Press

October 5, 2021, 1:46 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SAO PAULO (AP) — A Brazilian soccer player was arrested after kicking a referee in the head during a second-division game, knocking him unconscious, authorities said.

William Ribeiro kicked referee Rodrigo Crivellaro twice during Monday’s match between Sao Paulo de Rio Grande and hosts Guarani de Venancio Aires, the second time when the official lay on the ground.

The incident happened after Crivellaro did not give Ribeiro’s Sao Paulo team a free kick.

The match was suspended and Crivellaro was taken to a local hospital. Ribeiro was arrested at the stadium.

Crivellaro was released from the hospital Tuesday morning. The referee told journalists he is yet to see footage of the incident.

Local police investigator Vinicius Assunção told journalists that a judge will decide whether Ribeiro will remain in custody during the investigation or be released on bail.

“His attack was very strong and violent, kicking the referee in the head and making him pass out,” Assunção said. “The referee had no chance of defending himself.”

Ribeiro’s club said his contract was terminated after the incident.

___

More AP soccer coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Updated: Biden signs stopgap highway spending bill bringing 3,700 Transportation Dept. employees back to work

What employees can expect if they're seeking a medical or religious exception to the federal vaccine mandate

Military families will pay a little more for drugs in the coming year

Lawmakers directing ire at VA over another struggling IT project

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up