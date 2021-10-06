Coronavirus News: DC Council passes limited virtual learning expansion | Do school mask mandates work? | How to find Native American COVID-19 data in Md. | Who's vaccinated in DMV? | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Sports » BNP Paribas Open Results

BNP Paribas Open Results

The Associated Press

October 6, 2021, 3:47 PM

Wednesday

At Indian Wells Tennis Garden

Indian Wells, Calif.

Purse: $8,359,455

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

INDIAN WELLS, CALIF. (AP) _ Results Wednesday from BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells Tennis Garden (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Qualification

Emilio Gomez (11), Ecuador, def. Ivo Karlovic (23), Croatia, 6-3, 7-6 (7).

Women’s Singles

Round of 128

Yulia Putintseva, Kazakhstan, def. Andrea Petkovic, Germany, 7-6 (2), 6-1.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

