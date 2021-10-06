BNP Paribas Open Results

Wednesday
At Indian Wells Tennis Garden
Indian Wells, Calif.
Purse: $8,359,455
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
INDIAN WELLS, CALIF. (AP) _ Results Wednesday from BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells Tennis Garden (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Qualification
Emilio Gomez (11), Ecuador, def. Ivo Karlovic (23), Croatia, 6-3, 7-6 (7).
Women’s Singles
Round of 128
Yulia Putintseva, Kazakhstan, def. Andrea Petkovic, Germany, 7-6 (2), 6-1.
