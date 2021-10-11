BNP Paribas Open Results

Monday
At Indian Wells Tennis Garden
Indian Wells, Calif.
Purse: $8,761,725
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
INDIAN WELLS, CALIF. (AP) _ Results Monday from BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells Tennis Garden (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Singles
Round of 32
Angelique Kerber (10), Germany, def. Daria Kasatkina (20), Russia, 6-2, 1-6, 6-4.
Anna Kalinskaya, Russia, def. Viktorija Golubic, Switzerland, 1-6, 6-1, 6-3.
