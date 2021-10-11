Coronavirus News: Hospitals still struggling to meet demand | What to know about waning Pfizer immunity | Is trick-or-treating safe? | Latest cases in DC region
BNP Paribas Open Results

The Associated Press

October 11, 2021, 4:01 PM

Monday

At Indian Wells Tennis Garden

Indian Wells, Calif.

Purse: $8,761,725

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

INDIAN WELLS, CALIF. (AP) _ Results Monday from BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells Tennis Garden (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Round of 32

Angelique Kerber (10), Germany, def. Daria Kasatkina (20), Russia, 6-2, 1-6, 6-4.

Anna Kalinskaya, Russia, def. Viktorija Golubic, Switzerland, 1-6, 6-1, 6-3.

