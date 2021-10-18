Coronavirus News: Va. adds dashboard for children | Why boosters weren't tweaked to match variants | COVID-safe Halloween tips | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Home » Sports » Blue Jackets C Domi…

Blue Jackets C Domi will miss 2 to 4 weeks with rib fracture

The Associated Press

October 18, 2021, 6:01 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Columbus Blue Jackets forward Max Domi will miss two to four weeks with a rib fracture, the team said Monday.

The 26-year-old center was injured in the Blue Jackets’ 2-1 win over Seattle on Saturday. Domi was playing well after recovering from shoulder surgery on June 4.

He already had a goal and two assists as the Blue Jackets won their first two games of the season. He had an assist on Patrik Laine’s overtime goal Saturday against the Kraken.

Domi has 10 goals and 18 assists in 56 games with Columbus, which returns to action on Tuesday night at Detroit.

Yegor Chinakhov could make his NHL debut in Domi’s place. The 20-year-old Russian was the 21st overall pick by the Blue Jackets in the 2020 draft.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Army delays $22B augmented reality goggle program

Defense Innovation Unit solves a common problem with cloud services

Temporary, seasonal employees would become eligible for FEDVIP under new OPM policy

‘We are tired’: USPS employees feel toll from retention challenges

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up