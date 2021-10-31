Berlin derby in German Cup, Dortmund drawn at St. Pauli

BERLIN (AP) — Union Berlin will play city rival Hertha Berlin in the third round of the German Cup, while…

BERLIN (AP) — Union Berlin will play city rival Hertha Berlin in the third round of the German Cup, while defending champion Borussia Dortmund faces an enticing game at second-division cult club St. Pauli.

Sunday’s draw also pitted Borussia Mönchengladbach — which knocked Bayern Munich out Wednesday with a 5-0 win — against second-tier Hannover. It will be a repeat of the 1992 final, which Hannover won on penalties.

Leipzig hosts second-division club Hansa Rostock, Bochum welcomes Bundesliga rival Mainz, Cologne plays Hamburger SV, and Hoffenheim hosts Freiburg.

Third-division club 1860 Munich is the lowest-ranked team left in the competition and it was dealt a home game against second-division team Karlsruher SC.

The games will be played Jan. 18-19.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.