Coronavirus News: US shares 200M COVID-19 shots | Montgomery Co. preps for kids vaccine approval | FDA OKs mixing vaccines | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Home » Sports » Bayern coach Nagelsmann tests…

Bayern coach Nagelsmann tests positive for coronavirus

The Associated Press

October 21, 2021, 5:26 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Nagelsmann missed Bayern’s 4-0 win over Benfica in the Champions League on Wednesday after showing signs of what the club said at the time was a “flu-like infection,” but sent instructions to his assistants remotely.

“Julian Nagelsmann has tested positive for Coronavirus despite being fully vaccinated. He will fly back to Munich separately from the team in a medical plane and isolate back there,” Bayern said in a statement on social media on Thursday.

Bayern’s next game on Saturday is at home to Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Punishments start for troops who refuse vaccines

‘We are tired’: USPS employees feel toll from retention challenges

Under new Biden initiative, agencies will do more to educate employees about collective bargaining

DHS cyber talent system set to go live with ‘around 150 positions’ next month

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up