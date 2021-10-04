All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB x-Tampa Bay 100 62 .617 _ y-Boston 92 70 .568 8…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB x-Tampa Bay 100 62 .617 _ y-Boston 92 70 .568 8 y-New York 92 70 .568 8 Toronto 91 71 .562 9 Baltimore 52 110 .321 48

Central Division

W L Pct GB x-Chicago 93 69 .574 _ Cleveland 80 82 .494 13 Detroit 77 85 .475 16 Kansas City 74 88 .457 19 Minnesota 73 89 .451 20

West Division

W L Pct GB x-Houston 95 67 .586 _ Seattle 90 72 .556 5 Oakland 86 76 .531 9 Los Angeles 77 85 .475 18 Texas 60 102 .370 35

East Division

W L Pct GB x-Atlanta 88 73 .547 _ Philadelphia 82 80 .506 6½ New York 77 85 .475 11½ Miami 67 95 .414 21½ Washington 65 97 .401 23½

Central Division

W L Pct GB x-Milwaukee 95 67 .586 _ y-St. Louis 90 72 .556 5 Cincinnati 83 79 .512 12 Chicago 71 91 .438 24 Pittsburgh 61 101 .377 34

West Division

W L Pct GB x-San Francisco 107 55 .660 _ y-Los Angeles 106 56 .654 1 San Diego 79 83 .488 28 Colorado 74 87 .460 32½ Arizona 52 110 .321 55

x-clinched division

y-clinched wild card

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Cleveland 6, Texas 0

Houston 7, Oakland 6

N.Y. Yankees 1, Tampa Bay 0

Minnesota 7, Kansas City 3

Detroit 5, Chicago White Sox 2

Toronto 12, Baltimore 4

Boston 7, Washington 5

L.A. Angels 7, Seattle 3

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 0-0) at Boston (Eovaldi 0-0), 8:08 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 3, St. Louis 2, 7 innings

Atlanta 5, N.Y. Mets 0

Miami 5, Philadelphia 4

San Francisco 11, San Diego 4

Cincinnati 6, Pittsburgh 3

L.A. Dodgers 10, Milwaukee 3

Arizona 5, Colorado 4

Boston 7, Washington 5

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

St. Louis at L.A. Dodgers, 8:10 p.m.

