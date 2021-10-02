All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB x-Tampa Bay 99 61 .619 _ New York 91 69 .569…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB x-Tampa Bay 99 61 .619 _ New York 91 69 .569 8 Boston 90 70 .563 9 Toronto 89 71 .556 10 Baltimore 52 108 .325 47

Central Division

W L Pct GB x-Chicago 92 68 .575 _ Cleveland 79 81 .494 13 Detroit 76 84 .475 16 Kansas City 74 86 .463 18 Minnesota 71 89 .444 21

West Division

W L Pct GB x-Houston 93 67 .581 _ Seattle 89 71 .556 4 Oakland 86 74 .538 7 Los Angeles 76 84 .475 17 Texas 59 101 .369 34

___

East Division

W L Pct GB x-Atlanta 86 73 .541 _ Philadelphia 82 78 .513 4½ New York 77 83 .481 9½ Miami 65 95 .406 21½ Washington 65 95 .406 21½

Central Division

W L Pct GB x-Milwaukee 95 65 .594 _ y-St. Louis 90 70 .563 5 Cincinnati 82 78 .513 13 Chicago 69 91 .431 26 Pittsburgh 60 100 .375 35

West Division

W L Pct GB z-San Francisco 106 54 .663 _ z-Los Angeles 104 56 .650 2 San Diego 78 82 .488 28 Colorado 74 85 .465 31½ Arizona 50 110 .313 56

x-clinched division

y-clinched wild card

z-clinched playoff berth

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Toronto 6, Baltimore 4

Boston 4, Washington 2

Tampa Bay 4, N.Y. Yankees 3

Cleveland 9, Texas 6

Chicago White Sox 8, Detroit 1

Kansas City 11, Minnesota 6

Oakland 8, Houston 6

L.A. Angels 2, Seattle 1

Saturday’s Games

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Boston at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Boston (Sale 5-1) at Washington (TBD), 3:05 p.m.

Cleveland (TBD) at Texas (Dunning 5-9), 3:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Wacha 3-5) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 3:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Zimmermann 4-4) at Toronto (Ryu 13-10), 3:07 p.m.

Detroit (Alexander 2-4) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 13-7), 3:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Detmers 1-3) at Seattle (Anderson 7-10), 3:10 p.m.

Minnesota (TBD) at Kansas City (Kowar 0-5), 3:10 p.m.

Oakland (Irvin 10-15) at Houston (Urquidy 8-3), 3:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Pittsburgh 9, Cincinnati 2

Philadelphia 5, Miami 0

N.Y. Mets 4, Atlanta 3

Boston 4, Washington 2

St. Louis 4, Chicago Cubs 3

San Francisco 3, San Diego 0

Colorado 9, Arizona 7

L.A. Dodgers 8, Milwaukee 6

Saturday’s Games

Boston at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Boston (Sale 5-1) at Washington (TBD), 3:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Sanmartin 1-0) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 3:05 p.m.

San Diego (TBD) at San Francisco (Webb 10-3), 3:05 p.m.

Colorado (TBD) at Arizona (Mejía 0-3), 3:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (TBD) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 3:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 14-10) at Miami (López 5-5), 3:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Mills 6-7) at St. Louis (Woodford 3-3), 3:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 0-0) at Atlanta (TBD), 3:20 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

