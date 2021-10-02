All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Tampa Bay
|99
|61
|.619
|_
|New York
|91
|69
|.569
|8
|Boston
|90
|70
|.563
|9
|Toronto
|89
|71
|.556
|10
|Baltimore
|52
|108
|.325
|47
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Chicago
|92
|68
|.575
|_
|Cleveland
|79
|81
|.494
|13
|Detroit
|76
|84
|.475
|16
|Kansas City
|74
|86
|.463
|18
|Minnesota
|71
|89
|.444
|21
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Houston
|93
|67
|.581
|_
|Seattle
|89
|71
|.556
|4
|Oakland
|86
|74
|.538
|7
|Los Angeles
|76
|84
|.475
|17
|Texas
|59
|101
|.369
|34
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Atlanta
|86
|73
|.541
|_
|Philadelphia
|82
|78
|.513
|4½
|New York
|77
|83
|.481
|9½
|Miami
|65
|95
|.406
|21½
|Washington
|65
|95
|.406
|21½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Milwaukee
|95
|65
|.594
|_
|y-St. Louis
|90
|70
|.563
|5
|Cincinnati
|82
|78
|.513
|13
|Chicago
|69
|91
|.431
|26
|Pittsburgh
|60
|100
|.375
|35
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-San Francisco
|106
|54
|.663
|_
|z-Los Angeles
|104
|56
|.650
|2
|San Diego
|78
|82
|.488
|28
|Colorado
|74
|85
|.465
|31½
|Arizona
|50
|110
|.313
|56
x-clinched division
y-clinched wild card
z-clinched playoff berth
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Toronto 6, Baltimore 4
Boston 4, Washington 2
Tampa Bay 4, N.Y. Yankees 3
Cleveland 9, Texas 6
Chicago White Sox 8, Detroit 1
Kansas City 11, Minnesota 6
Oakland 8, Houston 6
L.A. Angels 2, Seattle 1
Saturday’s Games
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Boston at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Boston (Sale 5-1) at Washington (TBD), 3:05 p.m.
Cleveland (TBD) at Texas (Dunning 5-9), 3:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Wacha 3-5) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 3:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Zimmermann 4-4) at Toronto (Ryu 13-10), 3:07 p.m.
Detroit (Alexander 2-4) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 13-7), 3:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Detmers 1-3) at Seattle (Anderson 7-10), 3:10 p.m.
Minnesota (TBD) at Kansas City (Kowar 0-5), 3:10 p.m.
Oakland (Irvin 10-15) at Houston (Urquidy 8-3), 3:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Pittsburgh 9, Cincinnati 2
Philadelphia 5, Miami 0
N.Y. Mets 4, Atlanta 3
Boston 4, Washington 2
St. Louis 4, Chicago Cubs 3
San Francisco 3, San Diego 0
Colorado 9, Arizona 7
L.A. Dodgers 8, Milwaukee 6
Saturday’s Games
Boston at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
San Diego at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Boston (Sale 5-1) at Washington (TBD), 3:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Sanmartin 1-0) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 3:05 p.m.
San Diego (TBD) at San Francisco (Webb 10-3), 3:05 p.m.
Colorado (TBD) at Arizona (Mejía 0-3), 3:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (TBD) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 3:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Wheeler 14-10) at Miami (López 5-5), 3:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Mills 6-7) at St. Louis (Woodford 3-3), 3:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 0-0) at Atlanta (TBD), 3:20 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
