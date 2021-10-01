All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Tampa Bay
|98
|61
|.616
|_
|New York
|91
|68
|.572
|7
|Boston
|89
|70
|.560
|9
|Toronto
|88
|71
|.553
|10
|Baltimore
|52
|107
|.327
|46
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Chicago
|91
|68
|.572
|_
|Cleveland
|78
|81
|.491
|13
|Detroit
|76
|83
|.478
|15
|Kansas City
|73
|86
|.459
|18
|Minnesota
|71
|88
|.447
|20
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Houston
|93
|66
|.585
|_
|Seattle
|89
|70
|.560
|4
|Oakland
|85
|74
|.535
|8
|Los Angeles
|75
|84
|.472
|18
|Texas
|59
|100
|.371
|34
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Atlanta
|86
|72
|.544
|_
|Philadelphia
|81
|78
|.509
|5½
|New York
|76
|83
|.478
|10½
|Miami
|65
|94
|.409
|21½
|Washington
|65
|94
|.409
|21½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Milwaukee
|95
|64
|.597
|_
|y-St. Louis
|89
|70
|.560
|6
|Cincinnati
|82
|77
|.516
|13
|Chicago
|69
|90
|.434
|26
|Pittsburgh
|59
|100
|.371
|36
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-San Francisco
|105
|54
|.660
|_
|z-Los Angeles
|103
|56
|.648
|2
|San Diego
|78
|81
|.491
|27
|Colorado
|73
|85
|.462
|31½
|Arizona
|50
|109
|.314
|55
x-clinched division
y-clinched wild card
z-clinched playoff berth
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
Texas 7, L.A. Angels 6
Baltimore 6, Boston 2
Houston 3, Tampa Bay 2
N.Y. Yankees 6, Toronto 2
Detroit 10, Minnesota 7
Cleveland 6, Kansas City 1
Friday’s Games
Boston at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Cleveland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Tampa Bay (Baz 2-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 6-6), 1:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Means 6-8) at Toronto (Manoah 8-2), 3:07 p.m.
Boston (TBD) at Washington (Gray 2-2), 4:05 p.m.
Cleveland (McKenzie 5-8) at Texas (Lyles 9-13), 7:05 p.m.
Detroit (Manning 4-7) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 11-9), 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Gant 5-10) at Kansas City (Bubic 6-6), 7:10 p.m.
Oakland (Blackburn 1-3) at Houston (Odorizzi 6-7), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Diaz 1-0) at Seattle (Flexen 14-6), 9:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Boston at Washington, 3:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Texas, 3:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 3:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 3:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Seattle, 3:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Kansas City, 3:10 p.m.
Oakland at Houston, 3:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
St. Louis 4, Milwaukee 3
Chicago Cubs 9, Pittsburgh 0
Atlanta 5, Philadelphia 3
N.Y. Mets 12, Miami 3
L.A. Dodgers 8, San Diego 3
San Francisco 5, Arizona 4
Friday’s Games
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Boston at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Boston (TBD) at Washington (Gray 2-2), 4:05 p.m.
San Diego (Musgrove 11-9) at San Francisco (Gausman 14-6), 4:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (TBD) at Miami (Luzardo 5-9), 6:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Mahle 13-6) at Pittsburgh (Kranick 2-3), 6:35 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Sampson 1-2) at St. Louis (Lester 7-6), 7:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Williams 4-2) at Atlanta (TBD), 7:20 p.m.
Colorado (Senzatela 4-9) at Arizona (Gallen 3-10), 8:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Burnes 11-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 19-3), 9:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Boston at Washington, 3:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 3:05 p.m.
San Diego at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 3:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, 3:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 3:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 3:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 3:20 p.m.
