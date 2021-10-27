Coronavirus News: Vaccinated travelers impacting flight prices | Building back pre-pandemic muscle | FDA backs Pfizer vaccine for kids | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Barcelona fires coach Koeman after poor start to the season

The Associated Press

October 27, 2021, 6:31 PM

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona fired coach Ronald Koeman after the team’s 1-0 loss to Rayo Vallecano in the Spanish league on Wednesday.

Club president Joan Laporta informed the Dutch coach of his decision following the match.

Barcelona said Koeman “will say goodbye to the squad on Thursday.”

He leaves with the club in ninth place in the Spanish league standings with 15 points from 10 matches.

