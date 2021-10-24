Coronavirus News: Fairfax Co. votes to increase substitute teacher pay | Is it time to get a COVID-19 booster? Which one? | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Badji, Rubio each score to help Rapids beat Timbers 2-0

The Associated Press

October 24, 2021, 12:17 AM

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Dominique Badji and Diego Rubio each scored a goal, Braian Galván had two assists, and the Colorado Rapids beat the Portland Timbers 2-0 on Saturday night.

Galván lofted an entry pass from the corner to Badji, who bounced a header into the net from 6-yards out to open the scoring in first-half stoppage time. On the counter-attack in the 63rd minute, Galván brought down a pass from midfield with his chest and then chipped a half-volley toward the penalty spot where Rubio slipped a header inside the post to give Colorado (15-6-10) a 2-0 lead.

William Yarbrough had four saves for the Rapids and his 12 shutouts this season are second most in MLS, one fewer than Nashville’s Joe Willis.

Portland (14-13-4) has lost three straight following a eight-game unbeaten streak that included seven wins.

