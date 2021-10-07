Coronavirus News: Time short for DC athletes to get vaccines | Shot rollout for younger kids | Zoo cancels events | Who's vaccinated in DMV? | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Sports » Avs head coach Bednar…

Avs head coach Bednar sidelined after positive COVID-19 test

The Associated Press

October 7, 2021, 1:23 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche announced that coach Jared Bednar has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the next two preseason games against the Dallas Stars.

Assistant coaches Ray Bennett and Nolan Pratt will take his place on the bench, the team posted Thursday on Twitter. The Avalanche play in Dallas on Thursday night and host the Stars on Saturday. Colorado opens the regular season Wednesday against Chicago.

In other news, the Avalanche announced they will be without backup goaltender Pavel Francouz for approximately three to four weeks due to a lower-body injury. Francouz missed last season after having hip surgery.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

With donations rebounding during pandemic, CFC ready to build on last year's successes

What federal employees should watch in the 2022 NDAA

Mayorkas outlines whole-of-DHS response behind latest cyber sprint

Intel leaders pledge to reduce barriers, regulations for commercial GEOINT industry

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up