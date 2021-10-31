Coronavirus News: Pfizer shots cleared for kids 5-11 | Montgomery Co. primed to reinstate mask mandate | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Augsburg’s 4-1 win vs. Stuttgart eases pressure on Weinzierl

The Associated Press

October 31, 2021, 1:00 PM

AUGSBURG, Germany (AP) — Augsburg claimed a much-needed Bundesliga win against Stuttgart with goals to spare on Sunday, winning 4-1 to ease the pressure on coach Markus Weinzierl.

Weinzierl’s team produced its best performance of the season to come from behind after Chris Führich’s early goal for Stuttgart as Augsburg claimed its second league win from 10 games.

Führich scored in the seventh minute as the visitors were rewarded for making the better start, but Reece Oxford equalized with a header from a corner in the 30th.

Jeffrey Gouweleeuw scored after another corner in the 53rd, and Florian Niederlechner made it 3-1 in the 72nd before Alfred Finnbogason completed the scoring in the 81st.

Augsburg remained in the relegation zone, one point behind Stuttgart which lost its fourth league game of the season.

Borussia Mönchengladbach hosted promoted Bochum later Sunday.

