Antonio leads West Ham to 1-0 victory over Tottenham in EPL

The Associated Press

October 24, 2021, 11:43 AM

LONDON (AP) — Michail Antonio took advantage of Harry Kane’s defensive inadequacies to lead West Ham to a 1-0 home win against Tottenham in the Premier League on Sunday.

Antonio got the better of his marker, Kane, at a corner in the 72nd minute and poked home his seventh goal of the season in all competitions.

The win moves David Moyes’ side above Tottenham in the Premier League to fourth place.

It was a fourth London derby defeat of the season for Tottenham, which has also lost to Crystal Palace, Chelsea and Arsenal. The struggle for consistency is undermining any credible attempt to crack the top four for Champions League qualification in Nuno Espirito Santo’s first season in charge.

