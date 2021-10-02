Coronavirus News: Montgomery Co. schools to allow religious exemption | Cases falling | Mask requirement back at U.Va, | Latest cases in DC region
2 horses euthanized at Santa Anita

The Associated Press

October 1, 2021, 11:51 PM

ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) — A 2-year-old gelding was euthanized Friday at Santa Anita after sustaining a racing injury on opening day of the track’s fall meet.

It was the second death in two days at the Arcadia track.

Fight On Ron suffered a musculoskeletal injury in the third race. The gelding trained by Peter Miller walked onto a medical transport vehicle, but the injury was found to be unrecoverable and he was euthanized, according to a report from the California Horse Racing Board.

Fight On Ron had no wins in two career starts and earnings of $6,740.

An unraced 2-year-old filly named Seven Summers was hurt during training on Thursday and was euthanized, the racing board said. She was trained by Mike Puype.

