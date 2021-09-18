Coronavirus News: COVID-19 tests getting hard to find | Panel says boosters only for seniors, high-risk | Montgomery Co. outdoor homecomings | Latest cases in DC region
Zardes, Room help Crew to 1-1 tie with Revolution

The Associated Press

September 18, 2021, 9:29 PM

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Gyasi Zardes scored in the 58th minute, Eloy Room had six saves and the Columbus Crew tied 1-1 with the New England Revolution on Saturday night.

Room was obviously favoring his right leg late in the closing minutes but managed to knock away back-to-back shots by Adam Buksa. Room deflected the first with his lower body in the 90th minute and 10 seconds later — after gingerly getting off the ground and limping to the center of goal — parried a header.

Harrison Afful played a bending 20-yard ball-in to Zardes for a header that deflected off the hand of diving goalkeeper Matt Turner and banged off the post before skipping into the net to open the scoring in the 58th minute. A careless pass by Jonathan Mensah was intercepted by Buksa, who took a couple dribbles before beating Room one-on-one to level the score in the 62nd.

The points leader in all MLS with 56, New England (17-4-5) is unbeaten in three straight games. Columbus (8-11-9), the defending MLS Cup champion, is 10th in the Eastern Conference with 31.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

