Yardage and par for the Ryder Cup

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (AP) — Yardage and par for the 43rd Ryder Cup matches, to be played Sept. 24-26 at Whistling Straits:
|Hole
|Par
|Yd
|1
|4
|364
|2
|5
|593
|3
|3
|181
|4
|4
|489
|5
|5
|603
|6
|4
|355
|7
|3
|221
|8
|4
|507
|9
|4
|446
|Out
|36
|3759
|10
|4
|341
|11
|4
|519
|12
|3
|143
|13
|4
|404
|14
|4
|396
|15
|4
|518
|16
|5
|569
|17
|3
|223
|18
|4
|515
|In
|35
|3628
|Total
|71
|7387
