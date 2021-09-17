Yardage and par for the Ryder Cup

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (AP) — Yardage and par for the 43rd Ryder Cup matches, to be played Sept. 24-26 at Whistling…

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (AP) — Yardage and par for the 43rd Ryder Cup matches, to be played Sept. 24-26 at Whistling Straits:

Hole Par Yd 1 4 364 2 5 593 3 3 181 4 4 489 5 5 603 6 4 355 7 3 221 8 4 507 9 4 446 Out 36 3759 10 4 341 11 4 519 12 3 143 13 4 404 14 4 396 15 4 518 16 5 569 17 3 223 18 4 515 In 35 3628 Total 71 7387

