Coronavirus News: Fauci: 'Unlikely' to eradicate COVID-19 | PHOTOS: 660,000 white flags on National Mall | Va. Vaccine QR Codes | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Sports » Yardage and par for…

Yardage and par for the Ryder Cup

The Associated Press

September 17, 2021, 10:53 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (AP) — Yardage and par for the 43rd Ryder Cup matches, to be played Sept. 24-26 at Whistling Straits:

Hole Par Yd
1 4 364
2 5 593
3 3 181
4 4 489
5 5 603
6 4 355
7 3 221
8 4 507
9 4 446
Out 36 3759
10 4 341
11 4 519
12 3 143
13 4 404
14 4 396
15 4 518
16 5 569
17 3 223
18 4 515
In 35 3628
Total 71 7387

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

DIU's newest office is off and running investing in hardware innovations

Under recent executive order, federal employees must now show proof of vaccination

New GEOINT strategy will direct agencies to look at commercial services first

Legacy financial management federal providers must define their roles in new approach

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up